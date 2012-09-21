Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 21, 2012 | 10:50am EDT

Decision 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks at campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Owen during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. Looking on are his other grandchildren Gracie (3rd L), Wyatt (3rd R), Nash (2nd R, in grey shirt) and Sawyer. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Owen during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. Looking on are his other grandchildren Gracie (3rd L), Wyatt (3rd R), Nash (2nd R, in grey shirt) and Sawyer. REUTERS/Jim...more

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Owen during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. Looking on are his other grandchildren Gracie (3rd L), Wyatt (3rd R), Nash (2nd R, in grey shirt) and Sawyer. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 50
<p>President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
3 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are introduced by vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are introduced by vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are introduced by vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 50
<p>Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 21, 2012

Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
6 / 50
<p>President Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 50
<p>A delegate watches as Michelle Obama addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

A delegate watches as Michelle Obama addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, September 21, 2012

A delegate watches as Michelle Obama addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 50
<p>President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton after Clinton addressed the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton after Clinton addressed the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton after Clinton addressed the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 50
<p>A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 21, 2012

A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 50
<p>Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is President Obama, as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is President Obama, as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 21, 2012

Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is President Obama, as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
11 / 50
<p>A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 21, 2012

A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 50
<p>A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 21, 2012

A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
13 / 50
<p>President Obama puts his shoes back on after meeting wrestlers on the mat as he visits the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama puts his shoes back on after meeting wrestlers on the mat as he visits the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama puts his shoes back on after meeting wrestlers on the mat as he visits the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 50
<p>A supporter waits for Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A supporter waits for Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, September 21, 2012

A supporter waits for Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney inspects an ear of corn with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey at a farm in Des Moines, Iowa August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Mitt Romney inspects an ear of corn with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey at a farm in Des Moines, Iowa August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney inspects an ear of corn with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey at a farm in Des Moines, Iowa August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
16 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
17 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 50
<p>People look out of their window as a police officer stands along the street where President Obama will hold a fundraiser with actress Sarah Jessica Parker, in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

People look out of their window as a police officer stands along the street where President Obama will hold a fundraiser with actress Sarah Jessica Parker, in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, September 21, 2012

People look out of their window as a police officer stands along the street where President Obama will hold a fundraiser with actress Sarah Jessica Parker, in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
19 / 50
<p>Ann Romney, wife of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Ann Romney, wife of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 21, 2012

Ann Romney, wife of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 50
<p>President Obama hugs introducer DeAnne Stanberry, a nurse, during an election campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama hugs introducer DeAnne Stanberry, a nurse, during an election campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama hugs introducer DeAnne Stanberry, a nurse, during an election campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
21 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney smiles as his vice president selection Paul Ryan reacts arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Mitt Romney smiles as his vice president selection Paul Ryan reacts arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney smiles as his vice president selection Paul Ryan reacts arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 50
<p>President Obama is pictured during a heavy rain storm at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama is pictured during a heavy rain storm at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama is pictured during a heavy rain storm at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
23 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 50
<p>President Obama eats ribs during a lunchtime visit to Kenny's BBQ in Washington June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama eats ribs during a lunchtime visit to Kenny's BBQ in Washington June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama eats ribs during a lunchtime visit to Kenny's BBQ in Washington June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
25 / 50
<p>A taped line marks the entrance point for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Bedford, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A taped line marks the entrance point for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Bedford, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, September 21, 2012

A taped line marks the entrance point for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Bedford, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
26 / 50
<p>President Obama waves to the crowd during an election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama waves to the crowd during an election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama waves to the crowd during an election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
27 / 50
<p>A supporter of President Obama wears a collection of badges in the audience during an election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A supporter of President Obama wears a collection of badges in the audience during an election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 21, 2012

A supporter of President Obama wears a collection of badges in the audience during an election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
28 / 50
<p>The Fisher family waits backstage to meet Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Elko, Nevada, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

The Fisher family waits backstage to meet Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Elko, Nevada, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, September 21, 2012

The Fisher family waits backstage to meet Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Elko, Nevada, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney gives a statement to reporters gathered at Middlesex Truck and Coach after he toured the facility during a campaign event in Roxbury, Massachusetts July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Mitt Romney gives a statement to reporters gathered at Middlesex Truck and Coach after he toured the facility during a campaign event in Roxbury, Massachusetts July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney gives a statement to reporters gathered at Middlesex Truck and Coach after he toured the facility during a campaign event in Roxbury, Massachusetts July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
30 / 50
<p>The order of speakers for Mitt Romney's campaign stop is seen on a podium in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The order of speakers for Mitt Romney's campaign stop is seen on a podium in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, September 21, 2012

The order of speakers for Mitt Romney's campaign stop is seen on a podium in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
31 / 50
<p>Guests at a Jewish wedding watch as Mitt Romney's motorcade pulls up to a finance event in Lakewood, New Jersey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Guests at a Jewish wedding watch as Mitt Romney's motorcade pulls up to a finance event in Lakewood, New Jersey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, September 21, 2012

Guests at a Jewish wedding watch as Mitt Romney's motorcade pulls up to a finance event in Lakewood, New Jersey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
32 / 50
<p>A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 21, 2012

A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
33 / 50
<p>Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to President Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to President Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 21, 2012

Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to President Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
34 / 50
<p>President Obama and first lady, Michelle Obama, hold hands as she introduces him at a campaign event at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama and first lady, Michelle Obama, hold hands as she introduces him at a campaign event at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama and first lady, Michelle Obama, hold hands as she introduces him at a campaign event at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
35 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
36 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
37 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney looks over at veteran Nick Popaditch during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum &amp; Memorial Center in San Diego, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy </p>

Mitt Romney looks over at veteran Nick Popaditch during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney looks over at veteran Nick Popaditch during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy

Close
38 / 50
<p>President Obama arrives at an election campaign rally at the Auraria Event Center in Denver, Colorado, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama arrives at an election campaign rally at the Auraria Event Center in Denver, Colorado, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama arrives at an election campaign rally at the Auraria Event Center in Denver, Colorado, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
39 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
40 / 50
<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst...more

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
41 / 50
<p>President Obama speaks to a diner as he stops at Romero's Cafe in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama speaks to a diner as he stops at Romero's Cafe in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama speaks to a diner as he stops at Romero's Cafe in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
42 / 50
<p>An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, September 21, 2012

An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
43 / 50
<p>Convention goers pause in the prayer room during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Convention goers pause in the prayer room during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Convention goers pause in the prayer room during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
44 / 50
<p>Participants listen during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Participants listen during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, September 21, 2012

Participants listen during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
45 / 50
<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hug on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews </p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hug on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hug on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews

Close
46 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney looks for the barcode on food as he helps workers at the Care and Share for Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Mitt Romney looks for the barcode on food as he helps workers at the Care and Share for Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney looks for the barcode on food as he helps workers at the Care and Share for Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
47 / 50
<p>Mitt Romney touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Mitt Romney touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friday, September 21, 2012

Mitt Romney touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
48 / 50
<p>Supporters wait for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Supporters wait for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, September 21, 2012

Supporters wait for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
49 / 50
<p>President Obama speaks during an event on extending the Bush-era tax cuts for middle class families at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama speaks during an event on extending the Bush-era tax cuts for middle class families at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, September 21, 2012

President Obama speaks during an event on extending the Bush-era tax cuts for middle class families at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Inside the DNC

Inside the DNC

Next Slideshows

Romney on the road

Romney on the road

An inside look at Romney's transportation during the campaign.

Sep 18 2012
Team Romney

Team Romney

Inside the Romney campaign.

Sep 18 2012
Young Obama

Young Obama

Snapshots from Barack Obama's early years.

Sep 18 2012
Decision 2012

Decision 2012

Moments from the presidential contest so far.

Sep 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast