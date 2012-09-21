Decision 2012
Mitt Romney speaks at campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Owen during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, September 18, 2012. Looking on are his other grandchildren Gracie (3rd L), Wyatt (3rd R), Nash (2nd R, in grey shirt) and Sawyer. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are introduced by vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Confetti bursts following the speech of President Obama during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A delegate watches as Michelle Obama addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton after Clinton addressed the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A teleprompter obscures President Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor Clint Eastwood addresses an empty chair and questions it as if it is President Obama, as he endorses Mitt Romney during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Obama puts his shoes back on after meeting wrestlers on the mat as he visits the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A supporter waits for Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney inspects an ear of corn with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey at a farm in Des Moines, Iowa August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Mitt Romney makes a cherry pie with the help of owner Linda Hundt while he visits the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks with vice president running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People look out of their window as a police officer stands along the street where President Obama will hold a fundraiser with actress Sarah Jessica Parker, in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Ann Romney, wife of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama hugs introducer DeAnne Stanberry, a nurse, during an election campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney smiles as his vice president selection Paul Ryan reacts arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Obama is pictured during a heavy rain storm at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama eats ribs during a lunchtime visit to Kenny's BBQ in Washington June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A taped line marks the entrance point for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Bedford, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama waves to the crowd during an election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A supporter of President Obama wears a collection of badges in the audience during an election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Fisher family waits backstage to meet Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Elko, Nevada, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney gives a statement to reporters gathered at Middlesex Truck and Coach after he toured the facility during a campaign event in Roxbury, Massachusetts July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
The order of speakers for Mitt Romney's campaign stop is seen on a podium in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Guests at a Jewish wedding watch as Mitt Romney's motorcade pulls up to a finance event in Lakewood, New Jersey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A boy wears a yarmulke during the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to President Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and first lady, Michelle Obama, hold hands as she introduces him at a campaign event at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney shield themselves from the rain as they wait for him to arrive at a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney looks over at veteran Nick Popaditch during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy
President Obama arrives at an election campaign rally at the Auraria Event Center in Denver, Colorado, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama speaks to a diner as he stops at Romero's Cafe in Pueblo, Colorado, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Convention goers pause in the prayer room during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Participants listen during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hug on stage during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott Andrews
Mitt Romney looks for the barcode on food as he helps workers at the Care and Share for Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mitt Romney touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Supporters wait for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama speaks during an event on extending the Bush-era tax cuts for middle class families at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
