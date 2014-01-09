Deep freeze
Ice from the breath of Gail Davis forms around her face as she exercises by walking outside in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A commuter ferry navigates through the ice flow in the Hudson River between New Jersey and lower Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Aldo, a pet dog, leaps through the snow as he runs after his owner, Cyril River, who skates on a Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Students wait for their school bus in a sub-zero temperature in Minneapolis, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A snow-covered scooter is seen in Chicago, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The Chicago skyline is framed by icicles in Chicago, Illinois, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Elmwood Village residents walk down Elmwood Avenue after purchasing needed items from a grocery store in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel
An Elmwood Village resident clears snow on Anderson Place in Buffalo, New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Don Heupel
Derrell Butler, who is homeless, hangs out by a fountain that has frozen over in downtown Atlanta, Georgia January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A cross country skier makes his way across Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Jennifer Berry watches the sunset from a lifeguard chair at a beach on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman is bundled up against the cold weather in Times Square in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman walks through the wind and frigid cold temperatures in downtown Manhattan in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A skater is silhouetted on the Rideau Canal after it reopened for ice skating in Ottawa January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman braces against the wind and cold as she walks in Montreal, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A NOAA handout image taken from space on January 3, 2014 by the Suomi NPP satellite shows a blanket of snow that stretches from the midwestern region of the United States across to New England after a massive winter storm moved over the region. The...more
Ice forms on an abandoned dock structure in the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a Polar Vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Barry Tilton cleans the snow off of his pick-up truck in the midtown neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Ice forms on the shore of the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a polar vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spiderman wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman walks through a gust of blowing snow in frigid cold temperatures during winter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman falls while slipping on ice during freezing rain on Roosevelt Island in Manhattan, New York, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
The Chicago skyline is seen as ice fog rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tourists look at a camera to see photographs they took of themselves in a snowstorm in Times Square, New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A person walks past a snow covered bus shelter in downtown Chicago, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Birds gather on the partially frozen Charles River in front of the Boston skyline during winter in Cambridge, Mass., January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Snowflakes collect on a car window during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Waltham, Mass., January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman makes a snow angel in the middle of Times Square in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Crew clears snow in Fenway Park, home of baseball's Boston Red Sox, during a winter nor'easter snowstorm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A New York City bus with chains on its tires is pictured as it drives down 5th Avenue in the snow in New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Travelers leave the Back Bay train and subway station during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', poses with a woman after snowfall on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Snow makes it way down to the platform of the 65th Street subway station during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
A police vehicle drives through a flooded street during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Scituate, Massachusetts, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man sleeps inside a subway train during a winter storm in New York January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
