United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 4, 2015 | 6:45pm EST

Deep under New York

Sandhogs work in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. Two enormous caverns, each several city blocks long, will house eight tracks and platforms, serving an estimated 162,000 customers a day, officials from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said during a tour of the planned station on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A sandhog work in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. It will shorten riders' commute to New York by 30 to 40 minutes a day, said Michael Horodniceanu, who heads up capital construction for the MTA. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A sign is seen in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Media and workers walk in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Sandhogs work in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Sandhogs work in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Workers walk in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Sandhogs take a break from working in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Sandhogs work in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Equipment and building materials are seen against a wall of bedrock in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A sandhog works in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Workers stand in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Workers and the media walk in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Sandhogs work in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Media and workers walk in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
