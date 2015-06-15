Edition:
Defecting from North Korea

A group of North Korean asylum seekers depart for a courthouse from the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 11, 2007. The handful of female defectors were picked up by the Thai Navy and Marine police on the Mekong River in the notorious Golden Triangle two days earlier. The asylum seekers journeyed for over two years through China, Myanmar and Laos to Thailand, in hope of finding refuge in South Korea. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2007
A North Korean defector known as Ahn Soo-chul stretches out while his mother speaks to the media during a news conference for the human rights of North Korean people, in Seoul December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2009
Kim Ok-ju (L) a middle school student who defected from North Korea, celebrates with a volunteer teacher Kim Bo-hwa, a university student who helped students study for one-to-one training, as a school bell rings during supplementary lessons at the Hangyeore Middle and High School in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2011
North Korean defector and painter Song Byeok explains his works during an interview with Reuters at his atelier in Seoul December 23, 2011. Song Byeok, who once proudly drew the "Dear Leader" in propaganda paintings and then became a slave laborer in one of the reclusive state's notorious prisons, now mocks a ruler who led his country into famine, isolation and economic ruin. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2011
North Korean defectors living in Seoul sing a hymn in chorus during a divine service held to pray for peace and reunification of the divided Korean Peninsula at a church in Seoul April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2013
Former North Korean defectors living in the South playing the role of North Korean defectors fleeing in China, perform during a campaign in Seoul December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2008
Holding cutters, two North Korean defectors living in the South try to run toward the Beijing Olympic torch after they sprayed paint thinner during the Olympic torch relay in central Seoul April 27, 2008 as plain clothes policemen rush to control them. REUTERS/Seo Jae-hoon/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 27, 2008
A North Korean defector (R) holds her son as she prays for human rights in North Korea during a service at Saetu Church in Seoul April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
North Korean defectors, who were former soldiers in the North Korean People's Army, chant slogans during a news conference, denouncing the North's bombardment on South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island, in Seoul December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Monday, December 13, 2010
North Korean defector living in South Korea, Shin Eun-ha (L), 25, takes part in a television program with other former North Korean defectors (seated) at a studio in Goyang, north of Seoul June 14, 2012. "Now on My Way to Meet You," a hybrid talk and talent show in which roughly a dozen North Korean women who fled from their communist homeland appear, has grown increasing popular via its mix of humor and tears, mingling serious discussions such as how the women escaped with lighter fare such as talk about which men make the best husbands. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2012
A member of the Tallae Music Band, which is made up of five young former North Korean defectors, performs in Seoul November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2006
Former North Korean defector Kim Young-soon (C) teaches traditional Korean dancing at her dancing institute in Seoul February 2, 2010. Kim Young-soon was a celebrated dancer who rubbed elbows with North Korea's elite before she was sent to political prison for nine years because she knew a dirty little secret about the private life of leader Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2010
Ji Seong-Ho, 31, who is a North Korean defector living in South Korea and president of Now, Action and Unity for Human Rights (NAUH), poses for a photograph with his handmade wooden crutches, which were used to cross the Tumen River on the border with China, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2013
Children who have escaped from North Korea sing a song during a ceremony marking the opening anniversary of the Hanawon center, the state-run official temporary base for defectors from the North, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2010
Women who have escaped from North Korea talk on phones at a public telephone booth at the Hanawon center, the state-run official temporary base for defectors from the North, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, July 8, 2010. The Hanawon is a state institute founded in 1999 to help North Korean defectors settle into South Korean society. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2010
A middle school student who defected from North Korea reacts as she listens to a fellow student's letter for a North Korean grandmother, who remains in the North, during their school's foundation anniversary at the battlefield of Baengma Goji (The Battle of White Horse) near the demilitarized zone in Cheorwon, about 77 km (48 miles) northeast of Seoul, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2011
Kim Han-mi, aged 2, watches her mother being dragged by Chinese policemen when her family attempted to enter into the Japanese Consulate in order to seek asylum in Shenyang, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo May, 8, 2002. With no choice but to defect to South Korea, the Han-mi family including her uncle and grandmother dashed into the Japanese consulate gate in Shenyang, China in May 2002. The scene where two year-old Ham-mi looked on in agony as her mother was being wrestled to the ground by the Chinese police was broadcast around the world and her photograph was transmitted worldwide. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2012
One-year-old North Korean defector Koh Chul-sok watches as his mother Lee Ae-ran (R) tearfully hugs a Korean relative upon meeting her for the first time at Toksu Palace in Seoul December 30, 1997. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
South Korea's WBA featherweight title champion Choi Hyun-Mi poses during an interview with Reuters in Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul November 26, 2009. Choi is known as the "Defector Boxer Girl" in South Korea, where she is a new hope for a declining sport in the country that was known for producing scrappy and fearless fighters who steadily climbed the world rankings. Choi traded an accordion for boxing gloves, Kim Jong-il's cult leadership for capitalism, and the red bandanas worn by North Korean school children for the World Boxing Association championship belt. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2009
Women who have escaped from North Korea walk to their class at the Hanawon center, the state-run official temporary base for defectors from North Korea, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, July 8, 2009. At a red brick building set in rolling hills in South Korea, recent arrivals from North Korea seek to bridge the technology divide, learning skills such as using an ATM or operating a laundromat. REUTERS/Choi Bu-Seok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2009
Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, points at an undated picture of his brother taken in North Korea, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. Human rights activist Son has publicly said he wants to return to North Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2013
A high school graduate who escaped from North Korea weeps during a graduation ceremony at Hangyeore High School, which was built to educate North Korean teenage defectors, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2013
Cheong-Suk Ryang a defector from North Korea, sits in her cell while waiting to be interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. Five North Korean women, including Ryang, were arrested on the Thai-Lao border. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
A student, who is a North Korean defector, runs past a mural decoration of a corridor at the Hangyeore middle and high school in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2008
Human rights activist and North Korean defector Shin Dong-hyuk poses for photographs after an interview with Reuters in central Seoul February 16, 2015. A North Korean prison camp survivor central to a U.N. campaign against Pyongyang's rights abuses accepted that changing parts of his story had tarnished the credibility of defectors from the country. Shin, who shot to international fame with the publication of "Escape from Camp 14" by former Washington Post correspondent Blaine Harden in 2012, last month recanted key elements of his account of torture and subsequent escape from a North Korean prison camp. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
