Defending the American way
A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The United States flag and the historic American Gadsden flag fly over a camp of patriots near the U.S. - Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico,...more
The 18-foot (five-metre) high rusty steel barrier along the U.S.- Mexico border is seen in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. The group, who portray themselves as defending the American way, use a strong display of force to intimidate anyone from...more
U.S. Border Patrol agents talk in their vehicles at the open gate in the 18-foot (five-metre) high rusty steel barrier along the U.S.- Mexico border near Fernando Rivera Jr.'s home in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. To critics, they are...more
Members of the "Patriots" patrol the area in their UTV near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Members of the "Patriots" Huggie Bear (L, not his real name), Ray (C, no last name given) and Will (R, no last name given) patrol in their UTV near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Huggie...more
A sign sits on display in a farm field near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fernando Rivera Jr. poses at the open gate of the 18-foot (five-metre) high rusty steel barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rusty Monsees, owner of land that members of the "Patriots" are camped at near the U.S.-Mexico border, poses for a portrait at the camp outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. tting migrants illegally trying to enter the country. Picture taken...more
Rusty Monsees, owner of land that members of the "Patriots" are camped at near the U.S.-Mexico border, poses for a portrait at the camp outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Monsees, 66, said "illegals" have poisoned his dogs and sprayed the...more
Wolf (not his real name), one of a group of "Patriots" camped near the U.S.-Mexico border poses for a portrait in the camp outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man who goes by the call-sign Painter, one of a group of "Patriots" camped near the U.S.-Mexico border poses for a portrait in the camp outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Painter, 44, is a professional painter in Ohio and arrived with...more
A member of the "Patriots", Huggie Bear (not his real name), poses for a portrait at a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. Huggie Bear, 25, a former sergeant in the Army is wearing a T-shirt with...more
A member of the "Patriots", Ray (no last name given), poses for a portrait at a patriot camp on the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Members of the "Patriots" (L-R) Huggie Bear (not his real name), Will (no last name given) and Rob Chupp patrol on the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A patch that says "come and take it" is seen on the flak jacket worn by member of the "Patriots" Rob Chupp near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A member of the "Patriots", Rob Chupp, goes through a woman's abandoned bag on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande river near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fernando Rivera Jr. (C) looks at a neigbour's pet raccoon jumping up onto his son Fernando Rivera III's rifle (R) as a group of patriots patrolling in a UTV look on outside their home in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. According to Rivera Jr,...more
A sign reading "We don't dial 911" hangs outside Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle drives by the 18-foot (five-metre) high rusty steel barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border at sunset in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
