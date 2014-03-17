Defending Ukraine

Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. The first 500 volunteers arrived at the base for training to qualify for service in the newly created National Guard. Ukraine's parliament, seeking to boost the country's military force in the face of Russia's takeover of the Crimea peninsula, endorsed a presidential decree to carry out a partial mobilization involving 40,000 reservists. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich