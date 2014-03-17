Defending Ukraine
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. The first 500 volunteers arrived at the base for training to qualify for service in the newly created National Guard....more
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. The first 500 volunteers arrived at the base for training to qualify for service in the newly created National Guard. Ukraine's parliament, seeking to boost the country's military force in the face of Russia's takeover of the Crimea peninsula, endorsed a presidential decree to carry out a partial mobilization involving 40,000 reservists. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion shows bullets as he takes part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion shows bullets as he takes part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion takes part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion takes part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense unit stand guard in front of a Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense unit stand guard in front of a Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Next Slideshows
Retracing flight MH370
A photographer retraces the intended route of flight MH370.
Crimea votes
Images from the referendum in Crimea.
Human trafficking camp raided
About 200 people were rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.