Defending Ukraine

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. The first 500 volunteers arrived at the base for training to qualify for service in the newly created National Guard. Ukraine's parliament, seeking to boost the country's military force in the face of Russia's takeover of the Crimea peninsula, endorsed a presidential decree to carry out a partial mobilization involving 40,000 reservists. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion shows bullets as he takes part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion takes part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense unit stand guard in front of a Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

