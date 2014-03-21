Delivering aid to Damascus

World Food Program and Syrian Red Crescent personnel unload bags of humanitarian aid inside a warehouse in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. A delegation from the United Nations, the World Food Program, UNICEF and the World Health Organization, accompanied by the Syrian Red Crescent, visited the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta carrying humanitarian aid to be distributed to the residents. The visit aims as well to assess the situation in the area. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh