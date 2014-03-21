Delivering aid to Damascus
World Food Program and Syrian Red Crescent personnel unload bags of humanitarian aid inside a warehouse in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. A delegation from the United Nations, the World Food Program, UNICEF and the World Health...more
World Food Program and Syrian Red Crescent personnel unload bags of humanitarian aid inside a warehouse in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. A delegation from the United Nations, the World Food Program, UNICEF and the World Health Organization, accompanied by the Syrian Red Crescent, visited the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta carrying humanitarian aid to be distributed to the residents. The visit aims as well to assess the situation in the area. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A UN personnel chats with a resident in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A UN personnel chats with a resident in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents cheer as they welcome a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents cheer as they welcome a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A UN personnel applauds as workers unload bags of humanitarian aid in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A UN personnel applauds as workers unload bags of humanitarian aid in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A weapon that belongs to Free Syrian Army fighters atop of their military vehicle is seen as they escort a convoy of UN vehicles among others during a visit by humanitarian organizations to the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014....more
A weapon that belongs to Free Syrian Army fighters atop of their military vehicle is seen as they escort a convoy of UN vehicles among others during a visit by humanitarian organizations to the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A UNICEF personnel talks with residents as one of them holds up bread during a visit by humanitarian organizations to the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A UNICEF personnel talks with residents as one of them holds up bread during a visit by humanitarian organizations to the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Humanitarian personnel talk to residents and activists in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Humanitarian personnel talk to residents and activists in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Workers unload bags of humanitarian aid inside a warehouse in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Workers unload bags of humanitarian aid inside a warehouse in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters head a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies as they enter the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters head a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies as they enter the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they stand around personnel from humanitarian organizations to protect them during their visit to the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they stand around personnel from humanitarian organizations to protect them during their visit to the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters head a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies as they enter the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters head a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies as they enter the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Workers unload bags of humanitarian aid as a UN helmet is seen hanging inside a warehouse in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Workers unload bags of humanitarian aid as a UN helmet is seen hanging inside a warehouse in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Next Slideshows
Russian forces in Crimea
Russian forces in the Crimean peninsula.
Messages for MH370
Gestures of support and hope for those on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight.
Inside SeaWorld
A tour inside SeaWorld as California introduces a bill that would end the theme park's popular "Shamu" shows.
Black Sea military drill
The U.S. Navy conducts a joint military drill just a few hundred miles away from Russian-annexed Crimea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.