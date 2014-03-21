Edition:
Delivering aid to Damascus

<p>World Food Program and Syrian Red Crescent personnel unload bags of humanitarian aid inside a warehouse in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. A delegation from the United Nations, the World Food Program, UNICEF and the World Health Organization, accompanied by the Syrian Red Crescent, visited the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta carrying humanitarian aid to be distributed to the residents. The visit aims as well to assess the situation in the area. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Thursday, March 20, 2014

<p>A UN personnel chats with a resident in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Residents cheer as they welcome a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>A UN personnel applauds as workers unload bags of humanitarian aid in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>A weapon that belongs to Free Syrian Army fighters atop of their military vehicle is seen as they escort a convoy of UN vehicles among others during a visit by humanitarian organizations to the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>A UNICEF personnel talks with residents as one of them holds up bread during a visit by humanitarian organizations to the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Humanitarian personnel talk to residents and activists in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Workers unload bags of humanitarian aid inside a warehouse in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters head a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies as they enter the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they stand around personnel from humanitarian organizations to protect them during their visit to the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters head a convoy of vehicles and trucks carrying humanitarian supplies as they enter the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>Workers unload bags of humanitarian aid as a UN helmet is seen hanging inside a warehouse in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

