Deluge at the track

(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Jeff Porter of USA reacts in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Starting blocks are pictured during heavy rain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Women's discus competitors leave the field of play as it rains at the venue. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A view of the crowd in the stands as it rains. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Athletes compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in heavy rain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
An official stands under rain during the men's 110m hurdles preliminary event. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Competitors take shelter from the rain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A volunteer wearing a poncho walks in the rain. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Thiago Braz da Silva of Brazil is seen in heavy rain before the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A referee sits in the rain. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Deuce Carter of Jamaica competes in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
An official wipes the ground as it rains during the women's discus throw qualifying rounds. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Women's discus throw competitors take shelter from the rain. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A view of the track as rain falls. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Discus thrower Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica looks on as she covers her head with a towel. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
The Olympics logo is reflected on the track as rainwater is cleared away. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
