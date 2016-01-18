Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 18, 2016 | 8:10am EST

Democratic debate

Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
1 / 20
Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders pose together before the start of the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders pose together before the start of the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders pose together before the start of the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
2 / 20
Hillary Clinton (C) speaks as she begins to debate Martin O'Malley (L) and Bernie Sanders (R) January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton (C) speaks as she begins to debate Martin O'Malley (L) and Bernie Sanders (R) January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton (C) speaks as she begins to debate Martin O'Malley (L) and Bernie Sanders (R) January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
3 / 20
Martin O'Malley and Hillary Clinton shake hands with the audience January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Martin O'Malley and Hillary Clinton shake hands with the audience January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Martin O'Malley and Hillary Clinton shake hands with the audience January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
4 / 20
Bernie Sanders greets supporters in the audience after the conclusion January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bernie Sanders greets supporters in the audience after the conclusion January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets supporters in the audience after the conclusion January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
5 / 20
Hillary Clinton speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 20
A Hillary Clinton supporter walks through a maze of political signs for Clinton and Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders outside the Gaillard Center before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A Hillary Clinton supporter walks through a maze of political signs for Clinton and Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders outside the Gaillard Center before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, January 17, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A Hillary Clinton supporter walks through a maze of political signs for Clinton and Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders outside the Gaillard Center before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
7 / 20
Hillary Clinton (L) listens as rival candidate Bernie Sanders (R) speaks January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton (L) listens as rival candidate Bernie Sanders (R) speaks January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton (L) listens as rival candidate Bernie Sanders (R) speaks January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
8 / 20
Bernie Sanders speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bernie Sanders speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
9 / 20
Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
10 / 20
Hillary Clinton speaks as she discusses issues with Martin O'Malley (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton speaks as she discusses issues with Martin O'Malley (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks as she discusses issues with Martin O'Malley (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
11 / 20
Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Bernie Sanders debate January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Bernie Sanders debate January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Bernie Sanders debate January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
12 / 20
Bernie Sanders (R) passes behind rival candidate Hillary Clinton (L) January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bernie Sanders (R) passes behind rival candidate Hillary Clinton (L) January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Bernie Sanders (R) passes behind rival candidate Hillary Clinton (L) January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
13 / 20
Hillary Clinton gestures towards rival candidate Bernie Sanders as she speaks January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton gestures towards rival candidate Bernie Sanders as she speaks January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton gestures towards rival candidate Bernie Sanders as she speaks January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
14 / 20
Mary Smith, a Bernie Sanders supporter from Charleston, walks along Calhoun Street before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Mary Smith, a Bernie Sanders supporter from Charleston, walks along Calhoun Street before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Mary Smith, a Bernie Sanders supporter from Charleston, walks along Calhoun Street before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
15 / 20
Martin O'Malley speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Martin O'Malley speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Martin O'Malley speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
16 / 20
Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
17 / 20
Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders pose together before the start January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders pose together before the start January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders pose together before the start January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
18 / 20
Hillary Clinton (L) and rival Bernie Sanders (R) look over at each other January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton (L) and rival Bernie Sanders (R) look over at each other January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton (L) and rival Bernie Sanders (R) look over at each other January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
19 / 20
Hillary Clinton (L) shakes hands with rival candidate Bernie Sanders (R) at the end of the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Hillary Clinton (L) shakes hands with rival candidate Bernie Sanders (R) at the end of the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton (L) shakes hands with rival candidate Bernie Sanders (R) at the end of the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Long lines in Venezuela

Long lines in Venezuela

Next Slideshows

Long lines in Venezuela

Long lines in Venezuela

Venezuela grapples with massive shopping lines and widespread shortages of basics from milk to medicines.

Jan 15 2016
Gaza Parkour

Gaza Parkour

Parkour is a physical discipline of movement focused on overcoming obstacles.

Jan 15 2016
New York, New York

New York, New York

One year in the city that never sleeps.

Jan 15 2016
Islamic State assault on Jakarta

Islamic State assault on Jakarta

Islamic State militants launched a gun and bomb assault on Indonesia's capital, marking the first assault on the Muslim-majority country by the radical group.

Jan 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast