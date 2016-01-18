Democratic debate
Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders pose together before the start of the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hillary Clinton (C) speaks as she begins to debate Martin O'Malley (L) and Bernie Sanders (R) January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Martin O'Malley and Hillary Clinton shake hands with the audience January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bernie Sanders greets supporters in the audience after the conclusion January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hillary Clinton speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A Hillary Clinton supporter walks through a maze of political signs for Clinton and Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders outside the Gaillard Center before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, January 17, 2016....more
Hillary Clinton (L) listens as rival candidate Bernie Sanders (R) speaks January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bernie Sanders speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hillary Clinton speaks as she discusses issues with Martin O'Malley (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Bernie Sanders debate January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bernie Sanders (R) passes behind rival candidate Hillary Clinton (L) January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hillary Clinton gestures towards rival candidate Bernie Sanders as she speaks January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Mary Smith, a Bernie Sanders supporter from Charleston, walks along Calhoun Street before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Martin O'Malley speaks at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hillary Clinton and rival candidate Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders pose together before the start January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hillary Clinton (L) and rival Bernie Sanders (R) look over at each other January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hillary Clinton (L) shakes hands with rival candidate Bernie Sanders (R) at the end of the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
