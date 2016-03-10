Democrats clash in Miami
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton wave before the start of the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
Bernie Sanders pauses during the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton speaks during the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders listens to the singing of the National Anthem after he arrived at his podium before the start of the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton is shown on video screens as journalists work during the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
Hillary Clinton applauds as she arrives at her podium before the start of the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders speaks as his rival Hillary Clinton listens during the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders cups his ear to hear something as his rival candidate Hillary Clinton walks past during a break at the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo...more
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper watches the Democratic presidential candidates debate between Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders hosted by Univision News and the Washington Post and co-broadcast with CNN in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016....more
Hillary Clinton gestures as she speaks during the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders protests that he was asked to speak as his rival Hillary Clinton ignores him during the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A debate staff member signals the end of a break as Hillary Clinton looks on during the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders speaks during the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Chair of the Democratic National Committee, speaks with journalists in the spin room after the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by Univision and the Washington Post at the Miami Dade College in Kendall,...more
A young supporter of Bernie Sanders wears a temporary tattoo depicting Sanders as Robin Hood, outside of the venue before the start of the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida, March 9,...more
