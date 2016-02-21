Democrats decide in Nevada

Precinct 14 Captain Kevin Crow of Fish Springs, Nevada celebrates after winning a high card draw to determine who got his precinct's final delegate while caucusing for Bernie Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. Crow was pulling for Sanders and...more

Precinct 14 Captain Kevin Crow of Fish Springs, Nevada celebrates after winning a high card draw to determine who got his precinct's final delegate while caucusing for Bernie Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. Crow was pulling for Sanders and got a 6 of diamonds, while Hillary Clinton's card was the 4 of diamonds. When precincts are tied for the loss or gain of a delegate in Nevada two cards are drawn from a deck of cards to determine which candidate gets the delegate. REUTERS/James Glover II

Close