Democrats decide in Nevada
Hillary Clinton gestures to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters after rival candidate Hillary Clinton was projected as the winner in the Nevada Democratic caucuses as he appears at a rally in Henderson. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton greet supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Bernie Sanders greets workers at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters after rival candidate Hillary Clinton was projected as the winner in the Nevada Democratic caucuses as he appears at a rally in Henderson. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton wave to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Hillary Clinton meets employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Chair of the Douglas County Democrats, Kimi Cole of Minden, Nevada, prepares to shuffle a deck of cards while caucusing at Douglas High School in Minden. When precincts are tied for the loss or gain of a delegate in Nevada, a high card draw...more
Precinct 14 Captain Kevin Crow of Fish Springs, Nevada celebrates after winning a high card draw to determine who got his precinct's final delegate while caucusing for Bernie Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. Crow was pulling for Sanders and...more
Hillary Clinton smiles as she speaks to supporters while her husband, former President Bill Clinton (R), gives a thumbs up to the crowd in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Hillary Clinton supporter Leslie Hokenson of Minden passes out candy to Bernie Sanders supporters while caucusing at Douglas High School in Minden. "Hillary shares," she said as she handed out mints. REUTERS/James Glover II
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after being projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Bernie Sanders greets voters at a caucus site in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton wave to supporters in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
A supporter holds a placard in support of Hillary Clinton outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Hillary Clinton meets employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Bernie Sanders greets workers at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
April Porfido of Minden laughs while caucusing for Bernie Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II
Hillary Clinton arrives to meet employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Supporters cheer for their respective candidate outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
People shake hands holding placards in support of their respective Democratic candidate outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Maisie Kim, 6, of Minden holds a Bernie Sanders sign while her parents caucus at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II
Marcia Howard of Minden wore a Peanuts hat covered with Bernie Sanders buttons while caucusing for Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II
