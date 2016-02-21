Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Feb 20, 2016 | 7:35pm EST

Democrats decide in Nevada

Hillary Clinton gestures to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton gestures to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton gestures to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
1 / 23
Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters after rival candidate Hillary Clinton was projected as the winner in the Nevada Democratic caucuses as he appears at a rally in Henderson. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters after rival candidate Hillary Clinton was projected as the winner in the Nevada Democratic caucuses as he appears at a rally in Henderson. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters after rival candidate Hillary Clinton was projected as the winner in the Nevada Democratic caucuses as he appears at a rally in Henderson. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 23
Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton greet supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton greet supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton greet supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
3 / 23
Bernie Sanders greets workers at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders greets workers at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets workers at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 23
Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters after rival candidate Hillary Clinton was projected as the winner in the Nevada Democratic caucuses as he appears at a rally in Henderson. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters after rival candidate Hillary Clinton was projected as the winner in the Nevada Democratic caucuses as he appears at a rally in Henderson. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters after rival candidate Hillary Clinton was projected as the winner in the Nevada Democratic caucuses as he appears at a rally in Henderson. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 23
Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton wave to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton wave to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton wave to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
6 / 23
Hillary Clinton meets employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton meets employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton meets employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
7 / 23
Chair of the Douglas County Democrats, Kimi Cole of Minden, Nevada, prepares to shuffle a deck of cards while caucusing at Douglas High School in Minden. When precincts are tied for the loss or gain of a delegate in Nevada, a high card draw determines which candidate gets the delegate. REUTERS/James Glover II

Chair of the Douglas County Democrats, Kimi Cole of Minden, Nevada, prepares to shuffle a deck of cards while caucusing at Douglas High School in Minden. When precincts are tied for the loss or gain of a delegate in Nevada, a high card draw...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Chair of the Douglas County Democrats, Kimi Cole of Minden, Nevada, prepares to shuffle a deck of cards while caucusing at Douglas High School in Minden. When precincts are tied for the loss or gain of a delegate in Nevada, a high card draw determines which candidate gets the delegate. REUTERS/James Glover II
Close
8 / 23
Precinct 14 Captain Kevin Crow of Fish Springs, Nevada celebrates after winning a high card draw to determine who got his precinct's final delegate while caucusing for Bernie Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. Crow was pulling for Sanders and got a 6 of diamonds, while Hillary Clinton's card was the 4 of diamonds. When precincts are tied for the loss or gain of a delegate in Nevada two cards are drawn from a deck of cards to determine which candidate gets the delegate. REUTERS/James Glover II

Precinct 14 Captain Kevin Crow of Fish Springs, Nevada celebrates after winning a high card draw to determine who got his precinct's final delegate while caucusing for Bernie Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. Crow was pulling for Sanders and...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Precinct 14 Captain Kevin Crow of Fish Springs, Nevada celebrates after winning a high card draw to determine who got his precinct's final delegate while caucusing for Bernie Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. Crow was pulling for Sanders and got a 6 of diamonds, while Hillary Clinton's card was the 4 of diamonds. When precincts are tied for the loss or gain of a delegate in Nevada two cards are drawn from a deck of cards to determine which candidate gets the delegate. REUTERS/James Glover II
Close
9 / 23
Hillary Clinton smiles as she speaks to supporters while her husband, former President Bill Clinton (R), gives a thumbs up to the crowd in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton smiles as she speaks to supporters while her husband, former President Bill Clinton (R), gives a thumbs up to the crowd in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton smiles as she speaks to supporters while her husband, former President Bill Clinton (R), gives a thumbs up to the crowd in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
10 / 23
Hillary Clinton supporter Leslie Hokenson of Minden passes out candy to Bernie Sanders supporters while caucusing at Douglas High School in Minden. "Hillary shares," she said as she handed out mints. REUTERS/James Glover II

Hillary Clinton supporter Leslie Hokenson of Minden passes out candy to Bernie Sanders supporters while caucusing at Douglas High School in Minden. "Hillary shares," she said as she handed out mints. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton supporter Leslie Hokenson of Minden passes out candy to Bernie Sanders supporters while caucusing at Douglas High School in Minden. "Hillary shares," she said as she handed out mints. REUTERS/James Glover II
Close
11 / 23
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after being projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton greets supporters after being projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after being projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
12 / 23
Bernie Sanders greets voters at a caucus site in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders greets voters at a caucus site in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets voters at a caucus site in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 23
Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton wave to supporters in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton wave to supporters in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton wave to supporters in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
14 / 23
A supporter holds a placard in support of Hillary Clinton outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

A supporter holds a placard in support of Hillary Clinton outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
A supporter holds a placard in support of Hillary Clinton outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
15 / 23
Hillary Clinton meets employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton meets employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton meets employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
16 / 23
Bernie Sanders greets workers at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bernie Sanders greets workers at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets workers at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 23
April Porfido of Minden laughs while caucusing for Bernie Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II

April Porfido of Minden laughs while caucusing for Bernie Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
April Porfido of Minden laughs while caucusing for Bernie Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II
Close
18 / 23
Hillary Clinton arrives to meet employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Hillary Clinton arrives to meet employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives to meet employees during a campaign stop on caucus day at Harrah's Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
19 / 23
Supporters cheer for their respective candidate outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Supporters cheer for their respective candidate outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Supporters cheer for their respective candidate outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
20 / 23
People shake hands holding placards in support of their respective Democratic candidate outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

People shake hands holding placards in support of their respective Democratic candidate outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
People shake hands holding placards in support of their respective Democratic candidate outside a caucus location at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
21 / 23
Maisie Kim, 6, of Minden holds a Bernie Sanders sign while her parents caucus at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II

Maisie Kim, 6, of Minden holds a Bernie Sanders sign while her parents caucus at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Maisie Kim, 6, of Minden holds a Bernie Sanders sign while her parents caucus at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II
Close
22 / 23
Marcia Howard of Minden wore a Peanuts hat covered with Bernie Sanders buttons while caucusing for Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II

Marcia Howard of Minden wore a Peanuts hat covered with Bernie Sanders buttons while caucusing for Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Marcia Howard of Minden wore a Peanuts hat covered with Bernie Sanders buttons while caucusing for Sanders at Douglas High School in Minden. REUTERS/James Glover II
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Funeral for Antonin Scalia

Funeral for Antonin Scalia

Next Slideshows

Funeral for Antonin Scalia

Funeral for Antonin Scalia

The Supreme Court justice's memorial service provides a brief respite for Washington from the battle over his succession.

Feb 20 2016
Scalia lies in repose

Scalia lies in repose

Antonin Scalia's flag-draped casket sits in the Supreme Court.

Feb 19 2016
Clashes in Uganda

Clashes in Uganda

Ugandan police clash with opposition protesters a day after the presidential election.

Feb 19 2016
U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya

U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya

U.S. warplanes carried out air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants in western Libya, killing as many as 40 people.

Feb 19 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast