Demolition day
A cooling tower is seen under mechanical demolition in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China, July 13, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
The Lishui bridge is seen during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A 150-meter-high chimney, part of a heating factory, collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Old residential buildings are demolished with controlled blasting in Chongqing municipality, China, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
People run away as a building is toppled during a controlled demolition as part of an urban transformation in Ankara, Turkey, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Serap Doganyigit
People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. Building crews set fire to the luxury lake house left dangling about 75 feet (23 meters) on a...more
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A cooling tower of a coal-burning power plant topples during a controlled demolition in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province, China, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A view shows the Three Gorges Hotel (L) and the passenger terminal of Chongqing Port (R) collapsing after demolition by explosives in Chongqing, southwest China, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
The Amway Arena implodes with a series of controlled explosions over 10 to 15 seconds starting 7:30 a.m. in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
The former Kunming city hall topples during a controlled demolition in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A view shows Worker's Cultural Palace during demolition by explosives in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
