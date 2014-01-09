Dennis Rodman in North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game with Dennis Rodman between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game with Dennis Rodman between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman takes part in a practice session with North Korean basketball players and other former NBA stars in Pyongyang, in this photo taken January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman (R) takes part in a practice session with North Korean basketball players and other former NBA stars in Pyongyang, in this photo taken January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman (2nd R) takes part in a practice session with North Korean basketball players and other former NBA stars in Pyongyang, in this photo taken January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman (L) fights for the ball during an international exhibition basketball match between the U.S. and North Korea in Pyongyang, in this photo released January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for a souvenir photo with Dennis Rodman and his former U.S. NBA basketball colleagues after the basketball game against North Korean players at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for a souvenir photo with Dennis Rodman and his former U.S. NBA basketball colleagues after the basketball game against North Korean players at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talks with Dennis Rodman after they watched a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talks with Dennis Rodman after they watched a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Hakan Sokmensuer, a tourist from Florida who travelled to Pyongyang shows a copy of North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper at Beijing Capital International Airport, January 9, 2014. The headline on the newspaper reads as "Dear Leader Kim Jong Un...more
Hakan Sokmensuer, a tourist from Florida who travelled to Pyongyang shows a copy of North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper at Beijing Capital International Airport, January 9, 2014. The headline on the newspaper reads as "Dear Leader Kim Jong Un watched a basketball game between our players and U.S. players". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Former NBA basketball player Eric "Sleepy" Floyd covers his face with clothes as journalists chase him upon his arrival from North Korea's Pyongyang, at Beijing Capital International Airport January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Protesters wearing masks depicting former U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman and a pig signifying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attend a rally denouncing Rodman's visit to North Korea and Kim Jong Un in central Seoul January 8, 2014. The signs...more
Protesters wearing masks depicting former U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman and a pig signifying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attend a rally denouncing Rodman's visit to North Korea and Kim Jong Un in central Seoul January 8, 2014. The signs read: "Little pig Kim Jong Un" (center L) and "Rodman is immoral person Kim Jong Un's friend". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters burn an effigy of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally denouncing former U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman's visit to North Korea and Kim Jong Un on Kim's birthday in central Seoul January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A partially burnt mask depicting former U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman and a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are seen after a rally denouncing Rodman's visit to North Korea and Kim Jong Un on Kim's birthday in central Seoul January 8,...more
A partially burnt mask depicting former U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman and a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are seen after a rally denouncing Rodman's visit to North Korea and Kim Jong Un on Kim's birthday in central Seoul January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
