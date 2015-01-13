Department store fishing hole
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store that was closed down in 1997 in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Thousands of fish were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control...more
People gather to see workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
