Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 13, 2015 | 4:30pm EST

Department store fishing hole

Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store that was closed down in 1997 in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Thousands of fish were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store that was closed down in 1997 in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Thousands of fish were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store that was closed down in 1997 in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Thousands of fish were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
1 / 13
People gather to see workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People gather to see workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
People gather to see workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
2 / 13
Fish is caught inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Fish is caught inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Fish is caught inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
3 / 13
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
4 / 13
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
5 / 13
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
6 / 13
People watch workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People watch workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
People watch workers collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
7 / 13
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
8 / 13
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A worker holds a fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
9 / 13
A worker pauses from collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A worker pauses from collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A worker pauses from collecting fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
10 / 13
Workers get ready to collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Workers get ready to collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Workers get ready to collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
11 / 13
A worker holds a fishing net inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A worker holds a fishing net inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A worker holds a fishing net inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
12 / 13
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Workers collect fish inside an abandoned department store in Bangkok January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
France on guard

France on guard

Next Slideshows

France on guard

France on guard

France will deploy 10,000 soldiers on home soil and post almost 5,000 extra police officers.

Jan 13 2015
Tower of the Amazon

Tower of the Amazon

A new science observatory perches on a tower high above the Brazilian jungle.

Jan 13 2015
Still standing in Gaza

Still standing in Gaza

The life of a Palestinian teenager who lost her legs and family members during the 50-day war in the Gaza Strip last summer.

Jan 13 2015
No Pants subway ride

No Pants subway ride

Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Jan 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast