Derek Jeter's last home game
New York Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth in his final at bat at Yankee Stadium in New York to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in their MLB American League Baseball Game, September 25,...more
Derek Jeter hits a game winning single in the bottom of the ninth in his final at bat at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Derek Jeter celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter gets a Gatorade bath after the game by left fielder Brett Gardner (left) and starting pitcher CC Sabathia after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter reacts during the press conference following Jeter's final game at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter celebrates after a walk-off single in the ninth inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter tips his cap as he leaves the field after hitting a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth in his final at bat at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Derek Jeter reacts after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter celebrates after a walk-off single in the ninth inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter celebrates hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter celebrates hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter salutes the fans after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter reacts to the fans chanting his name in the 8th inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
Derek Jeter takes the field for the last time at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
Derek Jeter makes a play against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
Derek Jeter reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Jeter hits an RBI double in the first inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
Derek Jeter is greeted by first baseman Mark Teixeira after scoring in the first inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
Derek Jeter hits an RBI double in the first inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Brad Penner
Derek Jeter reacts to the fans chanting his name in the 8th inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
Derek Jeter reacts after hitting an RBI double during the first inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
Derek Jeter waits in the on-deck circle at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Brad Penner
Derek Jeter reacts after striking out in the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch
A woman poses for photos with a wax statue of Derek Jeter at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, New York September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Fighting for Assad
On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.
Air strikes in Syria
The United States and several Arab allies launch strikes on IS targets in Syria.
Fleeing the Islamic State
Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey.
Along the Ukraine border
The ongoing conflict in east Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.