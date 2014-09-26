Edition:
Derek Jeter's last home game

New York Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter celebrates his game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth in his final at bat at Yankee Stadium in New York to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in their MLB American League Baseball Game, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, September 26, 2014
Derek Jeter hits a game winning single in the bottom of the ninth in his final at bat at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Derek Jeter celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter gets a Gatorade bath after the game by left fielder Brett Gardner (left) and starting pitcher CC Sabathia after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter reacts during the press conference following Jeter's final game at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter celebrates after a walk-off single in the ninth inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter tips his cap as he leaves the field after hitting a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth in his final at bat at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Derek Jeter reacts after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter celebrates after a walk-off single in the ninth inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter celebrates hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter celebrates hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter salutes the fans after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter reacts to the fans chanting his name in the 8th inning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Derek Jeter takes the field for the last time at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Derek Jeter makes a play against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Derek Jeter reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter hits an RBI double in the first inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Derek Jeter is greeted by first baseman Mark Teixeira after scoring in the first inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Derek Jeter hits an RBI double in the first inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Brad Penner

Derek Jeter reacts to the fans chanting his name in the 8th inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Derek Jeter reacts after hitting an RBI double during the first inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

Derek Jeter waits in the on-deck circle at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Brad Penner

Derek Jeter reacts after striking out in the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Robert Deutsch

A woman poses for photos with a wax statue of Derek Jeter at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, New York September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

