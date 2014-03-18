Designed by L'Wren Scott
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amy Adams at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Marion Cotillard poses at the premiere of Inception in 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna at the gala screening of W.E. in London in 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Christina Hendricks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman at the Glamour Woman of the Year awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shailene Woodley at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Penelope Cruz at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Tina Fey at the Golden Globe Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Christina Hendricks at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Penelope Cruz at the Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Moneyball in Tokyo in 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nicole Kidman at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian
Michelle Obama during an Olympics themed event with D.C. area children at American University in Washington in 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Naomi Campbell at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS event during the Cannes Film Festival in 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Christina Hendricks at the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicole Kidman, dressed in Balenciaga and wearing a L'Wren Scott diamond necklace, at the Academy Awards in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
