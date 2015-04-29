Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 29, 2015 | 9:45am EDT

Desperate for aid in Nepal

Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 22
Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 22
A girl stands in a queue to fill her container with water near the makeshift shelters in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl stands in a queue to fill her container with water near the makeshift shelters in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A girl stands in a queue to fill her container with water near the makeshift shelters in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 22
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 22
Nepal military personnel throw a box of relief supplies onto a truck at the Gorkha district office in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nepal military personnel throw a box of relief supplies onto a truck at the Gorkha district office in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Nepal military personnel throw a box of relief supplies onto a truck at the Gorkha district office in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 22
A woman carries her son as she stands outside her makeshift shelter in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman carries her son as she stands outside her makeshift shelter in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A woman carries her son as she stands outside her makeshift shelter in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 22
A boy prepares to cook food outside a makeshift shelter on open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy prepares to cook food outside a makeshift shelter on open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A boy prepares to cook food outside a makeshift shelter on open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 22
Children sit inside their makeshift shelter at open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children sit inside their makeshift shelter at open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Children sit inside their makeshift shelter at open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 22
An earthquake victim shouts at a government official as they block traffic along a road while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An earthquake victim shouts at a government official as they block traffic along a road while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
An earthquake victim shouts at a government official as they block traffic along a road while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 22
Earthquake victims scuffle with Nepalese police personnel as they try to block traffic along a road, while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Earthquake victims scuffle with Nepalese police personnel as they try to block traffic along a road, while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Earthquake victims scuffle with Nepalese police personnel as they try to block traffic along a road, while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 22
A four-day-old newborn is pictured inside the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A four-day-old newborn is pictured inside the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A four-day-old newborn is pictured inside the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 22
Earthquake victims stay inside Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Earthquake victims stay inside Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Earthquake victims stay inside Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 22
A boy sits inside a tent on an open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal early April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy sits inside a tent on an open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal early April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A boy sits inside a tent on an open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal early April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 22
Cellphones are charged through a generator due to a power cut after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Cellphones are charged through a generator due to a power cut after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Cellphones are charged through a generator due to a power cut after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 22
A man stands outside a bus as his family leaves for a safer place at a bus terminal in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man stands outside a bus as his family leaves for a safer place at a bus terminal in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A man stands outside a bus as his family leaves for a safer place at a bus terminal in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 22
Sarita, 35, cries due to the pain inflicted by her injury sustained from the earthquake at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sarita, 35, cries due to the pain inflicted by her injury sustained from the earthquake at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Sarita, 35, cries due to the pain inflicted by her injury sustained from the earthquake at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
16 / 22
A resident tries to climbs down on the debris of her house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A resident tries to climbs down on the debris of her house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A resident tries to climbs down on the debris of her house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 22
An Indian family takes cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter during the rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An Indian family takes cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter during the rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
An Indian family takes cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter during the rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 22
Nepalese soldiers carry goods to an army helicopter to supply remote areas by air near the epicentre of the earthquake in Gorkha, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Nepalese soldiers carry goods to an army helicopter to supply remote areas by air near the epicentre of the earthquake in Gorkha, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Nepalese soldiers carry goods to an army helicopter to supply remote areas by air near the epicentre of the earthquake in Gorkha, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
19 / 22
People sleep on the ground in an open area on early morning in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sleep on the ground in an open area on early morning in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
People sleep on the ground in an open area on early morning in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 22
A man cooks potatoes near collapsed houses along the streets of Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man cooks potatoes near collapsed houses along the streets of Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A man cooks potatoes near collapsed houses along the streets of Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
21 / 22
A local villager uses his lighter as he looks for usable items amidst the rubble of his damaged house at a devastated area at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A local villager uses his lighter as he looks for usable items amidst the rubble of his damaged house at a devastated area at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A local villager uses his lighter as he looks for usable items amidst the rubble of his damaged house at a devastated area at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Baltimore protests

Baltimore protests

Next Slideshows

Baltimore protests

Baltimore protests

Baltimore smolders after riots over Freddie Gray's death while in police custody.

Apr 29 2015
Cleaning up in Baltimore

Cleaning up in Baltimore

Residents clean up the wreckage from rioting that erupted after the funeral of Freddie Gray.

Apr 28 2015
Pulled from the rubble

Pulled from the rubble

A search and rescue team pulled Rishi Khanal from a collapsed apartment block in Kathmandu after he had spent around 80 hours in a room with three dead bodies.

Apr 28 2015
The state of gay marriage

The state of gay marriage

Public support for gay marriage in the U.S. has steadily grown in recent years and is particularly strong among younger Americans.

Apr 28 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast