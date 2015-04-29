Desperate for aid in Nepal
Earthquake victims chant anti-government slogans while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese police personnel try to stop earthquake victims from blocking traffic along a road as they protest against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl stands in a queue to fill her container with water near the makeshift shelters in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Temporary makeshift shelters are pictured in front of the houses in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepal military personnel throw a box of relief supplies onto a truck at the Gorkha district office in Gorkha, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman carries her son as she stands outside her makeshift shelter in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy prepares to cook food outside a makeshift shelter on open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children sit inside their makeshift shelter at open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An earthquake victim shouts at a government official as they block traffic along a road while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Earthquake victims scuffle with Nepalese police personnel as they try to block traffic along a road, while protesting against the government's lack of aid provided to the victims in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A four-day-old newborn is pictured inside the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Earthquake victims stay inside Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy sits inside a tent on an open ground in Kathmandu, Nepal early April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cellphones are charged through a generator due to a power cut after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man stands outside a bus as his family leaves for a safer place at a bus terminal in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sarita, 35, cries due to the pain inflicted by her injury sustained from the earthquake at the Gorkha hospital in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A resident tries to climbs down on the debris of her house at a village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian family takes cover from rain inside a makeshift shelter during the rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese soldiers carry goods to an army helicopter to supply remote areas by air near the epicentre of the earthquake in Gorkha, Nepal, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People sleep on the ground in an open area on early morning in Kathmandu, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man cooks potatoes near collapsed houses along the streets of Bhaktapur, Nepal April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A local villager uses his lighter as he looks for usable items amidst the rubble of his damaged house at a devastated area at Paslang village in Gorkha, Nepal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Baltimore protests
Baltimore smolders after riots over Freddie Gray's death while in police custody.
Cleaning up in Baltimore
Residents clean up the wreckage from rioting that erupted after the funeral of Freddie Gray.
Pulled from the rubble
A search and rescue team pulled Rishi Khanal from a collapsed apartment block in Kathmandu after he had spent around 80 hours in a room with three dead bodies.
The state of gay marriage
Public support for gay marriage in the U.S. has steadily grown in recent years and is particularly strong among younger Americans.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.