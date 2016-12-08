Edition:
Desperate for supplies in Mosul

Iraqis wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Iraqis wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Iraqis wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi police officer gestures for Iraqi women to move back as they wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

An Iraqi police officer gestures for Iraqi women to move back as they wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
An Iraqi police officer gestures for Iraqi women to move back as they wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
An Iraqi child cries as she waits with her brother to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

An Iraqi child cries as she waits with her brother to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
An Iraqi child cries as she waits with her brother to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
An Iraqi girl runs outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

An Iraqi girl runs outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
An Iraqi girl runs outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
An Iraqi man waits outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

An Iraqi man waits outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
An Iraqi man waits outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
An Iraqi girl waits outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

An Iraqi girl waits outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
An Iraqi girl waits outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Iraqis wait outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi soldiers distribute water to children outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Iraqi soldiers distribute water to children outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Iraqi soldiers distribute water to children outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Iraqis gather outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Iraqis gather outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Iraqis gather outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Iraqis gather outside distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Iraqis gather outside distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Iraqis gather outside distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
People react as Iraqi police fire shots in the air to control a crowd of people overrunning an aid distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmad Jadallah

People react as Iraqi police fire shots in the air to control a crowd of people overrunning an aid distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmad Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
People react as Iraqi police fire shots in the air to control a crowd of people overrunning an aid distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmad Jadallah
