Pictures | Tue Oct 18, 2016

Desperation in Haiti

Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People wait for relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A girl takes a bath next to destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People wait for the relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
A police officer stands guard in front of the people waiting for the relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A girl holds her meal, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A woman grabs her clothes after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A man walks in front of his destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
A girl eats after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A child stands next to boat after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
People assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Residents try to grab a sack filled with food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Men sit next to the fire and in front of destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
