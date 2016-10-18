Desperation in Haiti
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A girl takes a bath next to destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for the relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A police officer stands guard in front of the people waiting for the relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl holds her meal, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman grabs her clothes after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man walks in front of his destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl eats after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child stands next to boat after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Residents try to grab a sack filled with food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Men sit next to the fire and in front of destroyed houses, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
