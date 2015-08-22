Desperation on the border
A girl cries after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man holds two children after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants are blocked by Macedonian special police forces as they try to cross Greece's border into Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A little girl cries as she tries to take shelter from the rain on Greece's border with Macedonia, as she waits with her family to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A woman reacts to the police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Syrian refugees sit behind barbed wire as they wait to cross into Macedonia at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Red Cross workers assist a collapsed migrant after he crossed Greece's border with Macedonia, in Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A woman carries a boy after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants try to avoid tear gas as Macedonian police special forces block them from entering Macedonia on Greece's border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Syrian refugee prays on a rail track at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants talk to police as they want to cross Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A refugee boy carries a baby as they make their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Police stops a migrant who carries his child from crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
U.N. workers help a woman who collapsed at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Girls cry as they get separated from their family at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. At least 1,000 migrants and refugees pressed against Macedonian police lines on the Greek-Macedonian border and at least 10 people...more
A man carrying a child on his shoulders reacts at Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A woman sits in a wheelchair at Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A refugee sleeps inside a storage space of the railway company at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Macedonian riot policeman stands guard as a Syrian refugee woman sits behind barbed-wire at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People react as they are held back by police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Men help their friend who collapsed at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A baby cries at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants confront Macedonian police during clashes at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A woman gestures to the police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man holds a child after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants run towards Gevgelija in Macedonia after crossing Greece's border, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Men hold their children as they stand on Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant woman eats as a Macedonian police vehicle is seen in the background near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
People, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, hold placards as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Refugees camp on a field as lightning illuminates the sky during a storm at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
