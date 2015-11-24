Desperation on the Macedonia border
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. About 1,000 refugees and migrants are stuck at...more
A stranded Pakistani migrant sits on a structure by the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant with children squats among police officers as he waits to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant with a mouth taped in protest sits in front of police at the border with Greece, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail trucks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant man reacts as he waits to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant with his mouth sewn shut in protest sits at the border with Greece near the village of Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. Conditions for hundreds of migrants stuck on Balkan borders worsened on Sunday as temperatures dropped and a...more
Migrants stage demonstration in front of Macedonian police, as they wait to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015....more
Stranded Iranian migrants sit on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant reacts in front of Macedonian police, as she waits to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants stage a demonstration in front of Macedonian police, as they wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants hold banners as Macedonian policeman stands guard at the border with Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant shows his tattoo during a demonstration in front of Macedonian police, as he and others wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant with his mouth sewed up participates in a protest as he waits with others to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant cries as she waits to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Macedonian police check the papers of migrants, as they wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant holds a poster, as he waits to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. Picture taken from the Macedonian side of the Macedonian-Greek border. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants wait outside a registration camp after crossing the border between Greece and Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant gets his mouth sewed up during a protest as he waits with others to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants stage demonstration in front of Macedonian police as they wait to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant cries at the border with Greece near the village of Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants try to stop one of their group from attempting to hang himself during a demonstration, as they wait to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Stranded migrants camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
