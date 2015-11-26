Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 26, 2015 | 2:45pm EST

Desperation on the Macedonia border

A migrant tries to escape from Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Hundreds of Moroccans, Algerians and Pakistanis tried to storm the Greek-Macedonian border on Thursday, tearing down part of the barbed wire at the crossing and demanding to continue their journey to northern Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant tries to escape from Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Hundreds of Moroccans, Algerians and Pakistanis tried to storm the Greek-Macedonian border...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant tries to escape from Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Hundreds of Moroccans, Algerians and Pakistanis tried to storm the Greek-Macedonian border on Thursday, tearing down part of the barbed wire at the crossing and demanding to continue their journey to northern Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 20
A migrant begs Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. They were among about 1,500 migrants who have been stranded near Greece's northern border town of Idomeni by a European policy of filtering migrants into the Balkans which only allows those fleeing conflict in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq to cross. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant begs Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. They were among about 1,500 migrants who have been stranded near Greece's northern border town of Idomeni...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant begs Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. They were among about 1,500 migrants who have been stranded near Greece's northern border town of Idomeni by a European policy of filtering migrants into the Balkans which only allows those fleeing conflict in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq to cross. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 20
A migrant reacts in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Some protesters threw stones at police while others fell to their knees shouting "We want to go to Germany." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant reacts in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Some protesters threw stones at police while others fell to their knees shouting...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant reacts in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Some protesters threw stones at police while others fell to their knees shouting "We want to go to Germany." REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 20
A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. A few ran across into Macedonia but were quickly detained by police. Police in riot gear guarded some 30-40 meters of the fence which was tore down, and a Reuters photographer saw riot police armed with assault rifles. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. A few ran across into Macedonia but were quickly detained by police. Police in riot gear guarded some 30-40...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. A few ran across into Macedonia but were quickly detained by police. Police in riot gear guarded some 30-40 meters of the fence which was tore down, and a Reuters photographer saw riot police armed with assault rifles. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 20
A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 20
A migrant lies unconscious on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant lies unconscious on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant lies unconscious on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
6 / 20
A migrant lies on the ground in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant lies on the ground in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A migrant lies on the ground in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 20
Migrants carry an unconscious man after they tried to run through a line of Macedonian police and cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants carry an unconscious man after they tried to run through a line of Macedonian police and cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Migrants carry an unconscious man after they tried to run through a line of Macedonian police and cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 20
Migrants push a line of Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants push a line of Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Migrants push a line of Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 20
Macedonian policemen stand guard at the Macedonian-Greek border as thousands of starlings flock above near the Macedonian border town of Gevgelija close the border with Greece November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Macedonian policemen stand guard at the Macedonian-Greek border as thousands of starlings flock above near the Macedonian border town of Gevgelija close the border with Greece November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Macedonian policemen stand guard at the Macedonian-Greek border as thousands of starlings flock above near the Macedonian border town of Gevgelija close the border with Greece November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 20
Macedonian police officers face a group of migrants who tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Macedonian police officers face a group of migrants who tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Macedonian police officers face a group of migrants who tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
11 / 20
A stranded Moroccan migrant argues with Macedonian police during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded Moroccan migrant argues with Macedonian police during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A stranded Moroccan migrant argues with Macedonian police during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
12 / 20
Migrants pull the barbed wire as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants pull the barbed wire as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Migrants pull the barbed wire as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
13 / 20
Migrants protest as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants protest as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Migrants protest as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
14 / 20
A stranded African migrant holds onto a police fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded African migrant holds onto a police fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A stranded African migrant holds onto a police fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
15 / 20
A stranded Muslim migrant conducts his morning prayer inside a UNHCR tent at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A stranded Muslim migrant conducts his morning prayer inside a UNHCR tent at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A stranded Muslim migrant conducts his morning prayer inside a UNHCR tent at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
16 / 20
Stranded Iranian migrants lie on rail tracks during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Iranian migrants lie on rail tracks during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrants lie on rail tracks during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 20
Stranded Pakistani migrants take part in a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Pakistani migrants take part in a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Stranded Pakistani migrants take part in a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
18 / 20
Stranded Iranian migrant has his mouth sewed shut by a colleague during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Iranian migrant has his mouth sewed shut by a colleague during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrant has his mouth sewed shut by a colleague during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 20
Macedonian policemen hold shields as they stand on the borderline during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Macedonian policemen hold shields as they stand on the borderline during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Macedonian policemen hold shields as they stand on the borderline during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Iran in aerospace

Iran in aerospace

Next Slideshows

Iran in aerospace

Iran in aerospace

A look at Iran's aviation and space technologies.

Nov 26 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 26 2015
Church becomes refugee sanctuary

Church becomes refugee sanctuary

Workers have removed the altar and dozens of chairs at a German church, replacing them with metal beds to house newly arrived refugees.

Nov 26 2015
Protests in Chicago

Protests in Chicago

Demonstrations follow the release of a video of the 2014 police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Nov 26 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast