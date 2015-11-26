Desperation on the Macedonia border

A migrant begs Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. They were among about 1,500 migrants who have been stranded near Greece's northern border town of Idomeni...more

A migrant begs Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. They were among about 1,500 migrants who have been stranded near Greece's northern border town of Idomeni by a European policy of filtering migrants into the Balkans which only allows those fleeing conflict in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq to cross. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

