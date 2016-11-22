Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 21, 2016 | 10:55pm EST

Desperation outside Mosul

People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organisation at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organisation at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organisation at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 20
A displaced Iraqi man carries a bag of aid he received at distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A displaced Iraqi man carries a bag of aid he received at distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A displaced Iraqi man carries a bag of aid he received at distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 20
Displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 20
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 20
Displaced Iraqi boy ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Displaced Iraqi boy ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Displaced Iraqi boy ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 20
Women wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Women wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Women wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 20
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
A girl sits between boxes of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A girl sits between boxes of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A girl sits between boxes of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 20
An Iraqi special forces soldier tries to control the crowd as people run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier tries to control the crowd as people run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier tries to control the crowd as people run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 20
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 20
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 20
A man grabs food from a boy donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man grabs food from a boy donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man grabs food from a boy donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 20
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 20
A man carries a box of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man carries a box of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man carries a box of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 20
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 20
Boys carry food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Boys carry food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Boys carry food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 20
A boy sits on a box of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A boy sits on a box of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A boy sits on a box of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 20
A child stands next to men who are waiting in line for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A child stands next to men who are waiting in line for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A child stands next to men who are waiting in line for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 20
A displaced Iraqi man receives food at a distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A displaced Iraqi man receives food at a distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A displaced Iraqi man receives food at a distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
19 / 20
Displaced Iraqis queue as they wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Displaced Iraqis queue as they wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Displaced Iraqis queue as they wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine

Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine

Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine

Activists mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

Nov 21 2016
Christian fighters battling for Mosul

Christian fighters battling for Mosul

Christian fighters, part of a dwindling population of Arab Christians across the Middle East, help to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in...

Nov 21 2016
Obama and Putin's last meeting

Obama and Putin's last meeting

U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for around four minutes at the APEC summit about Syria and Ukraine, in what is likely to...

Nov 21 2016
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...

Nov 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast