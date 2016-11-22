Desperation outside Mosul
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organisation at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A displaced Iraqi man carries a bag of aid he received at distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Displaced Iraqi boy ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Women wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl sits between boxes of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier tries to control the crowd as people run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man grabs food from a boy donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries a box of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys carry food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy sits on a box of food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A child stands next to men who are waiting in line for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A displaced Iraqi man receives food at a distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqis queue as they wait to receive food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine
Activists mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom.
Christian fighters battling for Mosul
Christian fighters, part of a dwindling population of Arab Christians across the Middle East, help to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in...
Obama and Putin's last meeting
U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for around four minutes at the APEC summit about Syria and Ukraine, in what is likely to...
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.