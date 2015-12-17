Destination Cuba
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and...more
Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical student from Germany in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car decorated with a Cuban flag and carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard "El Malecon" in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yiliana Benitez, 33, works at the H. Upmann cigar factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists take pictures of a statue representing the Republic at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People watch a concert by Puerto Rican singer Olga Tanon from the balcony of a building as a Cuban national flag flutters in Havana December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Bici taxi driver Yosvani Gomes, 39, lifts the curtains of his vehicle after a rain in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A picture of former Cuban President Fidel Castro is seen inside a post office in Havana, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Vintage cars pass by Riviera hotel at the seafront Malecon in Havana December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban soldiers march during a ceremony in Havana November 27, 2015, marking the anniversary of the deaths of student leaders killed during the fight against Spanish colonial rule. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pre-university students walk in downtown Havana to mark the first day of class for the 2015-2016 course, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban tourists sail in a rented sailboat at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Human resources worker Carmen Oivedo (R) talks to her daughters during their vacations at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists dance during a salsa class at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. Picture taken July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans (rear), is seen in Havana, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. artists and art curators who came to visit the 12th Havana Biennial walk in downtown Havana, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A young man plays soccer on a street in Havana April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana March 22, 2015. Picture taken March 22. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A tourist takes pictures of an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Old Havana December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Next Slideshows
Top Google searches of 2015
The most searched topics in the U.S. this year, according to Google.
The newest Americans
People become citizens of the United States with the Oath of Citizenship at a naturalization ceremony in Brooklyn.
Inside the doomsday seed vault
The vault, between Norway and the North pole, is designed to protect crop seeds such as beans, rice and wheat against the worst cataclysms of nuclear war or...
Street art of Iran
Official murals and graffiti mingle on the streets of Tehran.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.