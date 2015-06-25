Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jun 25, 2015 | 11:05am EDT

Destination North Korea

A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. Designer shirts, duty free watches and cosmetics, and chocolate fondue will soon await visitors to North Korea, according to photos of Pyongyang's new airport terminal released by state media. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) smiles next to his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. Three pages of Thursday's ruling Workers' Party official daily newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, were devoted to images of leader Kim and his wife inspecting shops, restaurants and waiting areas in a large, glass-fronted terminal building state media said would open on July 1. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front) walks with his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
