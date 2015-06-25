Destination North Korea
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. Designer shirts, duty free watches and cosmetics, and chocolate...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) smiles next to his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25,...more
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front) walks with his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June...more
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Charleston pastor lies in state
South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney lies in state in Columbia, a victim of the shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.
Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds
A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi over the past four days.
Pope Francis' nun fan club
The Pontiff attracts attention from nuns wherever he goes.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.