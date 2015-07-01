Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 1, 2015 | 2:50pm EDT

Destination North Korea

People attend the opening ceremony for the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Designer shirts, duty free watches and cosmetics, and chocolate fondue await visitors to North Korea, according to photos of Pyongyang's new airport terminal released by state media. REUTERS/KCNA

People attend the opening ceremony for the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Designer shirts, duty free watches and cosmetics,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
People attend the opening ceremony for the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Designer shirts, duty free watches and cosmetics, and chocolate fondue await visitors to North Korea, according to photos of Pyongyang's new airport terminal released by state media. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 17
A plane sits on the tarmac outside the newly built terminal at Pyongyang International Airport, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Most of the tiny handful of flights to and from the capital ferry tourists and North Koreans on official business between Pyongyang and Beijing. The vast majority of tourists to North Korea are from neighboring China, North Korea's main ally. REUTERS/KCNA

A plane sits on the tarmac outside the newly built terminal at Pyongyang International Airport, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Most of the tiny handful of flights to and from the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A plane sits on the tarmac outside the newly built terminal at Pyongyang International Airport, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Most of the tiny handful of flights to and from the capital ferry tourists and North Koreans on official business between Pyongyang and Beijing. The vast majority of tourists to North Korea are from neighboring China, North Korea's main ally. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 17
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. The country does not publish tourist numbers, but travel agencies estimate as many as 6,000 westerners visit the country every year, although visits decreased following a border closure over fears of the deadly Ebola virus last year. REUTERS/KCNA

The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. The country does not publish tourist numbers, but travel agencies...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. The country does not publish tourist numbers, but travel agencies estimate as many as 6,000 westerners visit the country every year, although visits decreased following a border closure over fears of the deadly Ebola virus last year. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 17
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Since taking power in 2011, leader Kim Jong Un has promised to raise living standards in the isolated country, although many of the young leader's signature projects are showpieces beyond the reach of average North Koreans, such as a ski resort, water park, and riding stables. REUTERS/KCNA

The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Since taking power in 2011, leader Kim Jong Un has promised to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Since taking power in 2011, leader Kim Jong Un has promised to raise living standards in the isolated country, although many of the young leader's signature projects are showpieces beyond the reach of average North Koreans, such as a ski resort, water park, and riding stables. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 17
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 17
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
7 / 17
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
8 / 17
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
9 / 17
A general view of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A general view of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A general view of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
10 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) smiles next to his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. Three pages of the ruling Workers' Party official daily newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, on June 25, were devoted to images of leader Kim and his wife inspecting shops, restaurants and waiting areas in a large, glass-fronted terminal building state media said would open on July 1. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) smiles next to his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) smiles next to his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. Three pages of the ruling Workers' Party official daily newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, on June 25, were devoted to images of leader Kim and his wife inspecting shops, restaurants and waiting areas in a large, glass-fronted terminal building state media said would open on July 1. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
11 / 17
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
12 / 17
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
13 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
14 / 17
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front) walks with his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front) walks with his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front) walks with his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 17
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 17
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Sleepy Hollow wildfire

Sleepy Hollow wildfire

Next Slideshows

Sleepy Hollow wildfire

Sleepy Hollow wildfire

The Sleepy Hollow fire has scorched an estimated 3,000 acres of rolling grasslands and brush in and around the town of Wenatchee, about 120 miles east of...

Jun 30 2015
The GOP field

The GOP field

The Republican presidential candidates.

Jun 30 2015
Suicide blast hits U.S. troops

Suicide blast hits U.S. troops

A Taliban suicide attack strikes a convoy of NATO troops in Kabul.

Jun 30 2015
Tunisia beachside attack

Tunisia beachside attack

A gunman killed 39 people, mainly British tourists, in an attack on a resort beach in Sousse.

Jun 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast