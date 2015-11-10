Destination Sharm el-Sheikh
A TV crew interviews a tourist on the shore at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Russian employee of a hotel teaches belly dancing to Russian tourists at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists sunbath on the sea side at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists sunbath on the sea side at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Egyptian man sails while tourists swim at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A tourist walks as others sunbath on the sea side at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A worker trims a palm tree at a hotel at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists snorkel at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists walk at a bazaar in Naama bay area in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Russian and Arab tourists look at coral reefs through a glass on a boat at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists parasail at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An employee helps a tourist cross over to shore after a diving excursion at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A general view of Naama bay and a swimming pool of a hotel during sunset in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists walk at the walking area of Naama bay in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A British embassy consular official (R) stands to offer any needed help as British passengers queue to leave the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Police inspects cars going into the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists get their bags checked up as they leave Egypt after finishing their holidays, at the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
British tourists leave after finishing their holidays, at the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Italian tourists play volleyball at the seaside in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Egyptian military helicopter flies around the congress hall during the Arab Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, south of Cairo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
The last movie projectionist
The Internet, digital TV and distribution monopolies have made Portugal's travelling film projectionist a dying breed.
The battlefield that time forgot
Almost 100 years after WWI a small wooden cross planted in the middle of the trenches marks the place where a French soldier gave his life.
Rising from the salt water
Tourists flock to the Argentinian town of Epecuen after flood waters that submerged it for more than two decades recede.
Gender pay gap
The top 10 occupations with the biggest pay gap between men and women.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.