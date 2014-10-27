Destination wedding
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ramoncito Campo/Handout
Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong, 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Divers posing as "Bride and Groom" swim inside an aquarium at an ocean park during an event to celebrate the month of June, the most popular month to wed in Manila June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Bride Erin Finnegan and bridegroom Noah Fulmor, both of New York, are helped by Zero Gravity Corporation co-founder Richard Garriott, and Bryan Rapoza as they seal their wedding with a kiss, while floating upside down, during the first weightless...more
Sergey Kaunov, a member of a local winter swimmers' club, carries his bride Irina Kuzmenko out of water as they celebrate their wedding on the bank of Yenisey River where the air temperature was about -30 degrees Celsius in the Russia's Siberian city...more
Yevgeni Okayevich and his bride Galina Grann ride their motorbikes during their wedding in central Kiev July 5, 2008. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Oleksandr and Halyna welcome other protesters after their wedding ceremony at Independence Square in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A bride and a groom rest before a ritual with shamans for Saint Valentine's Day at a beach in Lima Febraury 12, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A man pulls a rickshaw carrying his wife in a wedding gown during their wedding ceremony amid snowfall in Weihai, Shandong province March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Yelena Babkini and her husband wave as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlier in the day in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Fast-food fanatics Marisela Matienzo and Carlos Munoz pose for a picture after getting married at a McDonald's in the suburb of San Pedro Garza, neighboring Monterrey November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Akemi Kito signs a covenant as her groom Hiroshi Matsuoka looks on during their wedding ceremony inside a chapel made of ice at the 'Igloo village' on Lake Shikaribetsu in Shikaoi town in Japan's northern island of Hokkaido February 14, 2007. ...more
Chinese bridal couples pose after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Luca Ceccarelli kisses his wife Irene Lanforti after getting married at Casa di Giulietta in Verona June 1, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Thai groom and bride run to escape a man dressed as a pirate as others look on during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A newly wed couple sits in front of the "House Boat", a vintage camping caravan that was converted into a hotel room at the Base Camp Bonn Young Hostel, the world's first camping trailer and Pullman coach hostel, in Bonn September 20, 2013. ...more
An engaged couple sits on a bicycle as they pose for wedding photographs to the theme of "naked wedding", on a pedestrian bridge on Valentine's Day in central Beijing February 14, 2011. "Naked wedding" is a popular new expression in China which means...more
A bride poses for a photograph after a group wedding ceremony during the 26th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
A couple wearing their wedding day outfits react as they stand in the freezing water in the Firth of Forth during the annual 'Looney Dook' charity New Year's Day swim in South Queensferry near Edinburgh, Scotland January 1, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
A bride walks though Grand Central Terminal in New York October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bride Yulia Tagil sits on the backseat of a bike as she arrives for her alternative wedding ceremony on a square in Tel Aviv July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
Halloween surf contest
Costumed surfers hit the waves in Santa Monica.
Mussolini's bunker
Benito Mussolini's personal air raid shelter opening to the public for the first time.
WWI unearthed
Artifacts discovered on the battlefields of World War One.
The barricades of Hong Kong
Five weeks have passed since pro-democracy protesters began blocking major roads.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.