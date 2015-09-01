Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 1, 2015 | 12:40pm EDT

Destination wedding photo

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 28, 2015. As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 28, 2015. As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 28, 2015. As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
1 / 15
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 15
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot near the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot near the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot near the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 15
A Chinese couple gets ready for a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple gets ready for a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple gets ready for a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
4 / 15
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
5 / 15
A Chinese future bride poses with friends during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower, in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese future bride poses with friends during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower, in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese future bride poses with friends during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower, in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
6 / 15
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot on the Pont de l'Archeveche bridge in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot on the Pont de l'Archeveche bridge in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot on the Pont de l'Archeveche bridge in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
7 / 15
A Chinese couple walks near an other future bride during a pre-wedding photoshoots in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple walks near an other future bride during a pre-wedding photoshoots in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple walks near an other future bride during a pre-wedding photoshoots in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
8 / 15
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
9 / 15
A Chinese future bride has her friends playing with her dress during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese future bride has her friends playing with her dress during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese future bride has her friends playing with her dress during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
10 / 15
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
11 / 15
Two Chinese couples walk to attend their a pre-wedding photoshoots in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Two Chinese couples walk to attend their a pre-wedding photoshoots in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Two Chinese couples walk to attend their a pre-wedding photoshoots in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
12 / 15
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
13 / 15
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower, in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower, in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot in front of the Eiffel tower, in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
14 / 15
A Chinese future bride sits on the bank of the Seine river during a pre-wedding photoshoot in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A Chinese future bride sits on the bank of the Seine river during a pre-wedding photoshoot in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A Chinese future bride sits on the bank of the Seine river during a pre-wedding photoshoot in Paris August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Nazi train mystery

Nazi train mystery

Next Slideshows

Nazi train mystery

Nazi train mystery

Poland said it was almost certain it had located a Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels.

Sep 01 2015
Afghan kids join the circus

Afghan kids join the circus

The Afghan Mobile Mini Circus for Children teaches cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war in Afghanistan.

Aug 31 2015
Pitcher Festival

Pitcher Festival

Hindus take a dip in holy waters during the Pitcher Festival that is held every 12 years in different Indian cities.

Aug 27 2015
After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku

Nightlife in the vibrant Shinjuku district of Japan's capital.

Aug 27 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast