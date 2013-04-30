Destroying Mexico's guns

A soldier walks in front of arms confiscated by national security authorities inside of the deposit of weapons at a military zone of Mexico City April 17, 2013. The military is in charge of storing and destroying weapons, not only those handed in by the civilian population, sometimes including those inherited from an ancestor who might have fought in the revolution, but also the weapons confiscated in the six-year-long, ongoing drug war that has so far killed some 70,000 people. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido