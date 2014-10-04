Edition:
Destruction in Donetsk

Maria Savchenko, 60, reacts as she sits in front of her home which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, October 03, 2014
Anatoly Nosvo, 65, stands inside the living room in his home, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, October 03, 2014
Local residents react as they stand at their block of flats, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, October 03, 2014
The damaged main terminal of Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport is seen through smoke during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, October 03, 2014
The traffic control tower of Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport is seen through smoke during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, October 03, 2014
A local resident talks to a Ukrainian serviceman in front of his home, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, October 03, 2014
A woman stands at a house, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, October 03, 2014
The remains of a rocket shell is seen in front of a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, October 03, 2014
A classroom in school No. 57 is seen damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, October 03, 2014
Parents and a pupil hide in a school basement used as a shelter after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, October 03, 2014
A gate at a mental hospital that was destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June is pictured in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. The words on the gate read: "DNR (Donetsk People's Republic) = Death". REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, October 03, 2014
A Red Cross vehicle is parked near the damaged office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, October 03, 2014
Children look at a Ukrainian serviceman standing guard during a negotiation between Ukrainian and Russian officers at a temporary military base in Soledar, eastern Ukraine September 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, October 03, 2014
