Destruction in Donetsk
A woman is seen through a crack in a car window, that was hit by shrapnel, near a residential block of flats which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
School coach Yuriy Balabanov meets his students inside a gym which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Donbass Arena stadium, the venue of Euro 2012 soccer matches, is pictured after it was damaged by a blast wave following shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A local resident removes debris at a kitchen of a flat at a residential block which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko visits a bakery during his election campaign tour to the southern coastal town of Novoazovsk, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man handles a dog wrapped in a flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) during a rally at Lenin Square in the center of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Men hold a giant flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic during a rally on Lenin Square in the center of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian national flag flies at top of a badly damaged traffic control tower as smoke rises after shelling at the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The damaged main terminal of the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport is pictured during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A girl runs with collected autumn leaves at a park in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman pulls her shopping trolley as she walks past a building that was damaged by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A pro-Russian rebel guarding a school plays with his dog, which he nicknamed Rex-separatist, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 16, 2014. The dog is wearing an orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in...more
A worker reads a manual for a maintenance of an armored personnel carrier which was damaged in fighting with Ukrainian government forces and placed for repair works at a factory in pro-Russian rebels' stronghold of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine October...more
Viktoria holds her daughter Stephanya, aged one year and three months, at a clinic which specializes in children's neurological disorders in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 10, 2014. The clinic suffers from an acute shortage of money in rebel-held...more
Smoke rises after shelling an area near the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A cat lies on an ammunition box at a position of pro-Russian separatists near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A pro-Russian separatist fires an automatic grenade launcher from his position during fighting with Ukrainian government forces near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A pro-Russian separatist prepares a mortar shell before firing during fighting with Ukrainian government forces near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Pro-Russian separatists fire a mortar during fighting with Ukrainian government forces near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man removes broken glass at a residential block of flats which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
