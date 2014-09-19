Edition:
Destruction in east Ukraine

A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, September 19, 2014
The interior of a burnt-out train is pictured at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
Destroyed Ukrainian army vehicles are seen at the site of recent shelling at their military camp near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman stands inside her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A destroyed Grad multiple rocket launcher system of Ukrainian army is seen at the village of Dmytrivka, in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A youth practices on the bars at a park near a building damaged in recent shelling in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman reacts inside a building in the residential area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman stands in front of her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
Unexploded ordnance is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A pro-Russian rebel walks past a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman walks past a burnt-out train at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A chamber in the hospital, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, is seen in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, September 19, 2014
A cat walks in front of a burnt-out vehicle in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A couple rides on a bicycle past the remains of burnt-out Ukrainian tanks in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman stands in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman cries along a street in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk city, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, September 19, 2014
