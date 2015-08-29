Edition:
Detained at the border

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrant family cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A Syrian migrant family enters Hungary at the border with Serbia near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrant family cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A girl of a detained Syrian migrant family cries after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrants react as they are detained by Hungarian policemen after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A family member of a Syrian migrant family, who were detained by Hungarian policemen after they entered Hungary, drinks water at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A Hungarian police helicopter flies near the border with Serbia at early morning near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A Syrian migrant family, on the Serbian side of the border with Hungary, looks out from behind a wire fence, near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Syrian migrant family cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A Syrian migrant girl reacts as she and her family enter Hungary at the border with Serbia near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A Syrian migrant runs after entering Hungary at the border with Serbia near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A Hungarian police helicopter flies near the border with Serbia at early morning near Roszke, Hungary August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Our top photos from the past week.

President Obama and former President George W. Bush visit New Orleans on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

People cross the Tachira river border as Venezuela steps up deportation of Colombians in what it says is an effort to crack down on paramilitary gangs. Shaken...

Record numbers of migrants pass through razor wire into Hungary, as overwhelmed authorities reinforce the Serbian border with fences, helicopters and dogs.

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Our top sports photography of the day.

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

