Pictures | Tue Jan 14, 2014

Detroit Auto Show front ends

<p>A model poses next to the grille of the Dodge Challenger with shaker hood option during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>View of the grille of the 2014 Chevolet Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>The grille of the Cadillac Elmiraj concept car as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>View of the grille of the Acura TLX prototype as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>View of the grille of a Subaru WRX STI as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>View of the grille area of the Lexus RC F as it is driven onto the display area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>View of the headlights and grille of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Detail view of the grille of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>View of the grille area of the Bentley GT V8 S after the car was unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>View of the grille and headlights of the 2015 Sierra HD on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>View of the grille of the Audi Allroad Quattro e-tron during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Detail view of the Mercedes-Benz C Class grille during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>View of the Audi S3 grille as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Detail view of the grille of the S Class Concept Coupe during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)</p>

<p>Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 S sedan as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 C sedan as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>View of the grille and headlights of a 2014 Ford SVT Raptor on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>Detail view of the grille area of a new Ford F-150 pickup truck as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>View of the Toyota FT-1 concept car's grille area as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

