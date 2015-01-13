Detroit Auto Show
A 2015 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 convertible is displayed during the second press day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A model stands next to an Alfa Romeo 4C during the second press day. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Honda FCV concept is displayed. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A group of attendees look at components on the underside of a 2015 Ford Mustang. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Various Porsche cars are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Tesla S electric car is displayed. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Toyota FT-1 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Model Cara Ruetz poses next to an Audi R8 V10. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close up view of the rear seat area of the GAC WitStar concept, which features an aquarium containing plastic fish. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Ford GT, which goes into production in 2016, is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Spyder is driven out under a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (top) and another 4C (middle). REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2015 Acura NSX. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
View of a seat-back monitor featured on the Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the media take photographs of a Porsche 911 Targa GTS during its world premiere. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Detail view of a wheel on the Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Chevrolet Bolt EV electric concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C (bottom) is displayed along with a 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (top). REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Volkswagen's Dr. Heinz Jakob Neusser, Member of the Board Volkswagen Brand, Technical Development, speaks next to a Volkswagen Cross Coupe GTE concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Ford Raptor pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the media surround the 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Ford GT, which goes into production in 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Joe Hinrichs, Executive Vice President and President, The Americas, for Ford, holds the North American International Autoshow Truck of the Year award given to the F-150 pickup. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Infiniti Q60 concept vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks next to the 2016 Chevrolet Volt hybrid. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, introduces the Buick Avenir concept vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dieter Zetsche sits in the new Mercedes GLE Coupe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The new Mercedes GLE Coupe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Workers detail a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck is seen under plastic wrap on the show floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
CEO and founder of Local Motors John B. Rogers (at podium) speaks to the media as his company showcases the world's first 3-D printed car, the Strati. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Detail view of the 2016 Volvo XC-90 hybrid plug-in port as the vehicle is displayed during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A 2015 Bentley Mulsanne Speed is detailed while on display during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Hyundai Santa Cruz crossover concept truck is displayed during the first press preview day. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
