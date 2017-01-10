Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 10, 2017 | 6:15pm EST

Detroit Auto Show

People walk by the Audi display. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People walk by the Audi display. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
People walk by the Audi display. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 36
A 2017 Ford GT is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A 2017 Ford GT is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A 2017 Ford GT is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 36
Interior view of the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz electric concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Interior view of the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz electric concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Interior view of the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz electric concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 36
GMC Denali trucks are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

GMC Denali trucks are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
GMC Denali trucks are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 36
The Lincoln Navigator concept SUV. REUTERS Rebecca Cook

The Lincoln Navigator concept SUV. REUTERS Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
The Lincoln Navigator concept SUV. REUTERS Rebecca Cook
Close
5 / 36
People try out the XIM 17 vehicle interior concept unveiled by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People try out the XIM 17 vehicle interior concept unveiled by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
People try out the XIM 17 vehicle interior concept unveiled by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 36
The Mercedes-Benz EQ electric concept car. REUTERS Rebecca Cook

The Mercedes-Benz EQ electric concept car. REUTERS Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
The Mercedes-Benz EQ electric concept car. REUTERS Rebecca Cook
Close
7 / 36
A 2018 Ford F-150 "King Ranch" pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A 2018 Ford F-150 "King Ranch" pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A 2018 Ford F-150 "King Ranch" pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
8 / 36
Mercedes Benz vehicles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mercedes Benz vehicles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Mercedes Benz vehicles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 36
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 36
A model poses by the 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A model poses by the 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A model poses by the 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 36
People try out a racing simulator in the Ford presentation area. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People try out a racing simulator in the Ford presentation area. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
People try out a racing simulator in the Ford presentation area. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 36
The Audi Q8 concept SUV. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Audi Q8 concept SUV. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
The Audi Q8 concept SUV. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 36
Model Amanda Rodriguez poses with the all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Challenger. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Model Amanda Rodriguez poses with the all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Challenger. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Model Amanda Rodriguez poses with the all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Challenger. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
14 / 36
A 2018 Mercedes AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A 2018 Mercedes AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A 2018 Mercedes AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 36
A 2018 GAC GS7 (rear) and a 2018 GAC GE3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A 2018 GAC GS7 (rear) and a 2018 GAC GE3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A 2018 GAC GS7 (rear) and a 2018 GAC GE3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
16 / 36
A 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 36
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 36
The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
19 / 36
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 36
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 36
Interior view of the Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Interior view of the Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Interior view of the Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
22 / 36
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
23 / 36
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
24 / 36
Members of the media take pictures of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (rear) and the Honda Ridgeline, winners of the 2017 Car of the Year and Truck of the Year, respectively. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Members of the media take pictures of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (rear) and the Honda Ridgeline, winners of the 2017 Car of the Year and Truck of the Year, respectively. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Members of the media take pictures of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (rear) and the Honda Ridgeline, winners of the 2017 Car of the Year and Truck of the Year, respectively. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
25 / 36
Volkswagen presents a new concept for an electric minibus "I.D.Buzz" the latest in a series of prototypes for a vehicle that would revive the 1960s era vehicle that helped VW gain a foothold in the United States market. REUTERS/Joe White

Volkswagen presents a new concept for an electric minibus "I.D.Buzz" the latest in a series of prototypes for a vehicle that would revive the 1960s era vehicle that helped VW gain a foothold in the United States market. REUTERS/Joe White

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Volkswagen presents a new concept for an electric minibus "I.D.Buzz" the latest in a series of prototypes for a vehicle that would revive the 1960s era vehicle that helped VW gain a foothold in the United States market. REUTERS/Joe White
Close
26 / 36
Members of the news media crowd around the 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Members of the news media crowd around the 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Members of the news media crowd around the 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
27 / 36
Rear quarter detail view of a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Rear quarter detail view of a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Rear quarter detail view of a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
28 / 36
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
29 / 36
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche speaks in front of the revealed Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche speaks in front of the revealed Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche speaks in front of the revealed Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
30 / 36
The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (L) and Tiguan are unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (L) and Tiguan are unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (L) and Tiguan are unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
31 / 36
General Motors Corp introduces its GMC 2018 Terraine SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Corp introduces its GMC 2018 Terraine SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
General Motors Corp introduces its GMC 2018 Terraine SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
32 / 36
Waymo unveils a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan equipped with a self-driving system developed by the Alphabet Inc unit. REUTERS/Joe White

Waymo unveils a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan equipped with a self-driving system developed by the Alphabet Inc unit. REUTERS/Joe White

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Waymo unveils a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan equipped with a self-driving system developed by the Alphabet Inc unit. REUTERS/Joe White
Close
33 / 36
John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, introduces Lightning McQueen from Disney Pixar's 'Cars 3'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, introduces Lightning McQueen from Disney Pixar's 'Cars 3'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, introduces Lightning McQueen from Disney Pixar's 'Cars 3'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
34 / 36
Detailers clean a 2017 GMC Sierra Pick-up truck on display before the start of press days. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Detailers clean a 2017 GMC Sierra Pick-up truck on display before the start of press days. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Detailers clean a 2017 GMC Sierra Pick-up truck on display before the start of press days. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
35 / 36
Alan Batey, GM President, North America and Chevrolet Global Brand Chief, speaks as he introduces the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Alan Batey, GM President, North America and Chevrolet Global Brand Chief, speaks as he introduces the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Alan Batey, GM President, North America and Chevrolet Global Brand Chief, speaks as he introduces the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Remembering the Charleston church shooting

Remembering the Charleston church shooting

Next Slideshows

Remembering the Charleston church shooting

Remembering the Charleston church shooting

A jury condemned white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for the hate-fueled killings of nine black parishioners at a Bible study meeting in a church in...

Jan 10 2017
Iran mourns former president

Iran mourns former president

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians massed in central Tehran for the funeral of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, an influential figurehead of the...

Jan 10 2017
Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces blame Islamic State for shooting at fleeing residents and shelling populated areas after losing control of them.

Jan 10 2017
Taliban suicide attack in Kabul

Taliban suicide attack in Kabul

A Taliban suicide attack in the Afghan capital Kabul killed more than 20 people, as twin blasts near parliament offices hit a crowded area during the afternoon...

Jan 10 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast