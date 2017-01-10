Detroit Auto Show
People walk by the Audi display. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A 2017 Ford GT is displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Interior view of the Volkswagen I.D. Buzz electric concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
GMC Denali trucks are displayed. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Lincoln Navigator concept SUV. REUTERS Rebecca Cook
People try out the XIM 17 vehicle interior concept unveiled by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Mercedes-Benz EQ electric concept car. REUTERS Rebecca Cook
A 2018 Ford F-150 "King Ranch" pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mercedes Benz vehicles. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A model poses by the 2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People try out a racing simulator in the Ford presentation area. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Audi Q8 concept SUV. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Model Amanda Rodriguez poses with the all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Challenger. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A 2018 Mercedes AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A 2018 GAC GS7 (rear) and a 2018 GAC GE3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Interior view of the Infiniti QX50 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Audi Q8 concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the media take pictures of the Chevrolet Bolt EV (rear) and the Honda Ridgeline, winners of the 2017 Car of the Year and Truck of the Year, respectively. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Volkswagen presents a new concept for an electric minibus "I.D.Buzz" the latest in a series of prototypes for a vehicle that would revive the 1960s era vehicle that helped VW gain a foothold in the United States market. REUTERS/Joe White
Members of the news media crowd around the 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rear quarter detail view of a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2018 Lexus LS 500. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Daimler AG Dieter Zetsche speaks in front of the revealed Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas (L) and Tiguan are unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
General Motors Corp introduces its GMC 2018 Terraine SUV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Waymo unveils a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan equipped with a self-driving system developed by the Alphabet Inc unit. REUTERS/Joe White
John Lasseter, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, introduces Lightning McQueen from Disney Pixar's 'Cars 3'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Detailers clean a 2017 GMC Sierra Pick-up truck on display before the start of press days. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Alan Batey, GM President, North America and Chevrolet Global Brand Chief, speaks as he introduces the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
