Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 20, 2014 | 2:40pm EDT

Detroit house auction

<p>People enter and exit a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. The city of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank are auctioning off homes throughout the city to try and aid communities with abandoned homes. One home will be auctioned off per day with an opening bid of $1,000. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People enter and exit a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. The city of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank are auctioning off homes throughout the city to try and aid communities with abandoned...more

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People enter and exit a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. The city of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank are auctioning off homes throughout the city to try and aid communities with abandoned homes. One home will be auctioned off per day with an opening bid of $1,000. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 20
<p>People look at a missing section of a wall as they tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014 REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People look at a missing section of a wall as they tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People look at a missing section of a wall as they tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 20
<p>People board a bus taking them to tour homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People board a bus taking them to tour homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People board a bus taking them to tour homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
3 / 20
<p>People stand on the front steps of a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People stand on the front steps of a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People stand on the front steps of a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 20
<p>People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 20
<p>Soot surrounds a fire chimney in a home being auctioned during a home tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Soot surrounds a fire chimney in a home being auctioned during a home tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Soot surrounds a fire chimney in a home being auctioned during a home tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man steps over a barricade tape, where a section of the stairs was loose, as he and another woman tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A man steps over a barricade tape, where a section of the stairs was loose, as he and another woman tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

A man steps over a barricade tape, where a section of the stairs was loose, as he and another woman tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 20
<p>People stand outside of a house during a home auction tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People stand outside of a house during a home auction tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People stand outside of a house during a home auction tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 20
<p>Two women look at a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Two women look at a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Two women look at a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 20
<p>People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
10 / 20
<p>The entrance way of a home being auctioned sits empty during a tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The entrance way of a home being auctioned sits empty during a tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

The entrance way of a home being auctioned sits empty during a tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 20
<p>People exit a home being auctioned off after touring the inside in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People exit a home being auctioned off after touring the inside in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People exit a home being auctioned off after touring the inside in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man prepares to tour a home being auctioned off as he stands in the entrance way in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A man prepares to tour a home being auctioned off as he stands in the entrance way in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

A man prepares to tour a home being auctioned off as he stands in the entrance way in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
13 / 20
<p>People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 20
<p>A couple tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A couple tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

A couple tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
15 / 20
<p>People walk through the Boston Edison neighborhood during a home auction tour in Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People walk through the Boston Edison neighborhood during a home auction tour in Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People walk through the Boston Edison neighborhood during a home auction tour in Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
16 / 20
<p>People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
17 / 20
<p>Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looks out of a window as he tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looks out of a window as he tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looks out of a window as he tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
18 / 20
<p>Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
19 / 20
<p>A woman holds a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman holds a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

A woman holds a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Clashes at Nairobi university

Clashes at Nairobi university

Next Slideshows

Clashes at Nairobi university

Clashes at Nairobi university

Students and police clash at the University of Nairobi.

May 20 2014
Civil War Days

Civil War Days

Re-enactors dress in period costumes to recreate battle scenes from the Civil War.

May 19 2014
Modi wins India election

Modi wins India election

The pro-business Hindu nationalist is headed for the most resounding election victory in 30 years.

May 16 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast