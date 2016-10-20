Devastation in Aleppo
A general view taken with a drone shows a mosque where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed in Aleppo's government-controlled area of al-Masharqa, Syria October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view taken with a drone shows a road separating Aleppo's government-controlled areas from the rebel-held ones in Syria October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view taken with a drone shows buses parked outside the municipal stadium in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, as they wait to evacuate people wishing to leave besieged eastern Aleppo, Syria October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman...more
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 shows a man walking through the bomb-damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people walking past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows a vehicle driving past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows a cemetery surrounded by damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people walking past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
