Mon May 30, 2016

Devastation in southeast Turkey

A man stands inside a building which was damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Buildings which were damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, are seen in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Residents walk past buildings which were damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Residents walk past buildings which were damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A woman checks her apartment which was damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Residents walk past buildings which were damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Residents check their apartment which was damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A resident returns to his building which was damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Buildings which were damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, are seen in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Residents walk past buildings which were damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A woman stands in front of a building which was damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Residents walk past buildings which were damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Residents walk past buildings which were damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

People look at buildings which were damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

