Devastation of Aleppo
A general view taken with a drone shows Aleppo's historic citadel, controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as seen from a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view taken with a drone shows the minaret of Osama Bin Zayed mosque along with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view taken with a drone shows damaged buses positioned as barricades amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held Bab al-Hadid neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view taken with a drone shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view taken with a drone shows damaged buildings and a mosque in the old city of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A view taken with a drone shows damaged buses positioned as barricades in the rebel-held Bab al-Hadid neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people walking past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows a vehicle driving past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows a cemetery surrounded by damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people walking past damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A still image taken on September 27, 2016 from a drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
A general view taken with a drone shows the damage in the rebel-held Bab al-Hadid neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, October 13, 2016. Picture taken October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
