Pictures | Wed Aug 19, 2015

Devastation of Tianjin

An aerial picture of the site of explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
An aerial picture shows smoke rising from the debris among shipping containers at the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A pool of unknown liquid is seen as smoke rises from damaged shipping containers at the site of explosions in the Binhai new district of Tianjin, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
An aerial picture shows damaged trucks and a shipping container near the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A firefighter walks among damaged vehicles as smoke rises amidst shipping containers at the site of explosions, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
An aerial picture shows smoke rising from the debris among shipping containers at the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Smoke rise from container boxes near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A broken fireproof door is pictured inside a building, where residents were evacuated, near the site of explosions, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A damaged building is seen among debris at the site of explosions in Binhai new district of Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A damaged fire truck is pictured at the site of explosions in Binhai new district of Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Smoke rises among shipping containers next to damaged vehicles as firefighters try to put out a fire after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A photographer wearing a gas mask walks out of a damaged building at the site of explosions in Binhai new district of Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A damaged train stops at a railway station, near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Burnt vehicles and damaged containers are seen near the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army anti-chemical warfare corps work next to a damaged firefighting vehicle at the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Firefighters run as smoke rises at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Fire engines are seen at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Overturned containers are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
