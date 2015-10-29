Devoted to San Simon
A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. People in Guatemala revere San Simon, also known by his Mayan name Maximon o Ry Laj Man, on October 28 annually. For some...more
A woman lights candles in the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women smoke tobacco outside the church of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
San Simon effigies are see on the floor in the outside of the San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Men pray in the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Candles are lit inside San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman and a baby receive a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman smokes tobacco (C), while sitting in front of an image of San Simon in the outside of the church in his honor in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man pours aguardiente over an effigy of San Simon in a church in his honor in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man holds candles in a church in honor of San Simon in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Mayan priest prepares a fire outside of San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman sits next on an image of San Simon in the church in his honor in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People dance outside of the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Next Slideshows
The great pumpkin
The annual Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze in New York showcases over 7,000 hand carved illuminated Jack O' Lanterns.
36 years of China's one child policy
Reuters photographer Carlos Barria photographed a person born in each year China's One Child Policy has been in existence; from a man born in 1979, to a baby...
Tokyo Motor Show
Automakers showcase the vehicles of the future at the Tokyo Motor Show.
School for Santas
A Brazilian school shows men how to play Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.