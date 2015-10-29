Edition:
Devoted to San Simon

A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. People in Guatemala revere San Simon, also known by his Mayan name Maximon o Ry Laj Man, on October 28 annually. For some devotees, San Simon is synonymous with prosperity and happiness, while others associate him with witchcraft, paganism and a protector for drunkards. Since the 19th century, devotees have offered money, liquor or tobacco in exchange for his blessings. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman lights candles in the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Women smoke tobacco outside the church of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

San Simon effigies are see on the floor in the outside of the San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Men pray in the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Candles are lit inside San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman and a baby receive a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman smokes tobacco (C), while sitting in front of an image of San Simon in the outside of the church in his honor in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man pours aguardiente over an effigy of San Simon in a church in his honor in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man holds candles in a church in honor of San Simon in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A Mayan priest prepares a fire outside of San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman sits next on an image of San Simon in the church in his honor in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People dance outside of the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

