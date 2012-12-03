Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 3, 2012 | 2:15pm EST

Diamonds in the jungle

<p>An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
1 / 23
<p>An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. In the triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors or garimpeiros dream of changing their lives overnight by finding a huge bonanza. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. In the triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors or garimpeiros dream of...more

Monday, December 03, 2012

An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. In the triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors or garimpeiros dream of changing their lives overnight by finding a huge bonanza. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
2 / 23
<p>The wife of an illegal miner flies on a Cessna plane into the mining area in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

The wife of an illegal miner flies on a Cessna plane into the mining area in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

The wife of an illegal miner flies on a Cessna plane into the mining area in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
3 / 23
<p>An illegal miner or garimpeiro rests outside a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An illegal miner or garimpeiro rests outside a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

An illegal miner or garimpeiro rests outside a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
4 / 23
<p>A diamond cutter shows a rough stone while working on it in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A diamond cutter shows a rough stone while working on it in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

A diamond cutter shows a rough stone while working on it in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
5 / 23
<p>Heavily armed guards hold their weapons outside a business licensed to buy rough diamonds and gold in Georgetown, Venezuela, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Heavily armed guards hold their weapons outside a business licensed to buy rough diamonds and gold in Georgetown, Venezuela, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

Heavily armed guards hold their weapons outside a business licensed to buy rough diamonds and gold in Georgetown, Venezuela, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
6 / 23
<p>An indigenous man prepares his canoe before departing with barrels of gas to the mining area near the village of Parkupik, south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

An indigenous man prepares his canoe before departing with barrels of gas to the mining area near the village of Parkupik, south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

An indigenous man prepares his canoe before departing with barrels of gas to the mining area near the village of Parkupik, south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
7 / 23
<p>An illegal miner or garimpeiro stands in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

An illegal miner or garimpeiro stands in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

An illegal miner or garimpeiro stands in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
8 / 23
<p>An miner named Ramon flashes a gold letter 'R' on his tooth as he smiles after working in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An miner named Ramon flashes a gold letter 'R' on his tooth as he smiles after working in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

An miner named Ramon flashes a gold letter 'R' on his tooth as he smiles after working in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
9 / 23
<p>An illegal miner or garimpeiro digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

An illegal miner or garimpeiro digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

An illegal miner or garimpeiro digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
10 / 23
<p>A miner's boots dry outside a shack in the jungle in the village of Parkupik in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A miner's boots dry outside a shack in the jungle in the village of Parkupik in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

A miner's boots dry outside a shack in the jungle in the village of Parkupik in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
11 / 23
<p>A safe belonging to a gold and diamonds merchant is seen inside a wooden shack in the indigenous village of Parkupik in the jungle near the border with Brazil in the south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A safe belonging to a gold and diamonds merchant is seen inside a wooden shack in the indigenous village of Parkupik in the jungle near the border with Brazil in the south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

A safe belonging to a gold and diamonds merchant is seen inside a wooden shack in the indigenous village of Parkupik in the jungle near the border with Brazil in the south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
12 / 23
<p>A man performs maintenance while sitting on the top of an Antonov An-2 aircraft before it departs with supplies to the mines in the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A man performs maintenance while sitting on the top of an Antonov An-2 aircraft before it departs with supplies to the mines in the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

A man performs maintenance while sitting on the top of an Antonov An-2 aircraft before it departs with supplies to the mines in the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
13 / 23
<p>A tree stump is seen in an illegal mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A tree stump is seen in an illegal mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

A tree stump is seen in an illegal mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 23
<p>Rough diamonds are seen on the desk of a trader in his office in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Rough diamonds are seen on the desk of a trader in his office in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

Rough diamonds are seen on the desk of a trader in his office in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
15 / 23
<p>Diamond and gold buyers wait for miners and customers outside a shop in Santa Elena de Uairen, south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Diamond and gold buyers wait for miners and customers outside a shop in Santa Elena de Uairen, south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

Diamond and gold buyers wait for miners and customers outside a shop in Santa Elena de Uairen, south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
16 / 23
<p>An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
17 / 23
<p>A miner pauses to smoke while working near the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A miner pauses to smoke while working near the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

A miner pauses to smoke while working near the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
18 / 23
<p>Justin, 21, rides the back of a pickup truck as he comes to spend the season in a mine near the Ikabaru river in the south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Justin, 21, rides the back of a pickup truck as he comes to spend the season in a mine near the Ikabaru river in the south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

Justin, 21, rides the back of a pickup truck as he comes to spend the season in a mine near the Ikabaru river in the south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
19 / 23
<p>A diamond cutter inspects a rough stone in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

A diamond cutter inspects a rough stone in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

A diamond cutter inspects a rough stone in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
20 / 23
<p>Illegal miners search for traces of gold in the bottom of a dish while working in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Illegal miners search for traces of gold in the bottom of a dish while working in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

Illegal miners search for traces of gold in the bottom of a dish while working in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
21 / 23
<p>An illegal miner or garimpeiro works on a mine near the town of Ikabaru, south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

An illegal miner or garimpeiro works on a mine near the town of Ikabaru, south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

An illegal miner or garimpeiro works on a mine near the town of Ikabaru, south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
22 / 23
<p>An illegal miner digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, Venezuela, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

An illegal miner digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, Venezuela, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, December 03, 2012

An illegal miner digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, Venezuela, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Congo's rebel movement

Congo's rebel movement

Next Slideshows

Congo's rebel movement

Congo's rebel movement

Government forces re-established control over Goma after the M23 rebels withdrew.

Dec 03 2012
The pregnant princess

The pregnant princess

The Duchess of Cambridge stepping out with her baby bump.

Jun 13 2013
A house in the road

A house in the road

Resident Luo Baogen agrees to the demolition of his house.

Dec 03 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 30 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast