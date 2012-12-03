Diamonds in the jungle
An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. In the triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors or garimpeiros dream of...more
An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. In the triangle that connects Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana a huge number of illegal gold and diamonds prospectors or garimpeiros dream of changing their lives overnight by finding a huge bonanza. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The wife of an illegal miner flies on a Cessna plane into the mining area in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The wife of an illegal miner flies on a Cessna plane into the mining area in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal miner or garimpeiro rests outside a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal miner or garimpeiro rests outside a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A diamond cutter shows a rough stone while working on it in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A diamond cutter shows a rough stone while working on it in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Heavily armed guards hold their weapons outside a business licensed to buy rough diamonds and gold in Georgetown, Venezuela, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Heavily armed guards hold their weapons outside a business licensed to buy rough diamonds and gold in Georgetown, Venezuela, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An indigenous man prepares his canoe before departing with barrels of gas to the mining area near the village of Parkupik, south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An indigenous man prepares his canoe before departing with barrels of gas to the mining area near the village of Parkupik, south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal miner or garimpeiro stands in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal miner or garimpeiro stands in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An miner named Ramon flashes a gold letter 'R' on his tooth as he smiles after working in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An miner named Ramon flashes a gold letter 'R' on his tooth as he smiles after working in a mine in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal miner or garimpeiro digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal miner or garimpeiro digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A miner's boots dry outside a shack in the jungle in the village of Parkupik in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A miner's boots dry outside a shack in the jungle in the village of Parkupik in the southern state of Bolivar, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A safe belonging to a gold and diamonds merchant is seen inside a wooden shack in the indigenous village of Parkupik in the jungle near the border with Brazil in the south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A safe belonging to a gold and diamonds merchant is seen inside a wooden shack in the indigenous village of Parkupik in the jungle near the border with Brazil in the south of Venezuela, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man performs maintenance while sitting on the top of an Antonov An-2 aircraft before it departs with supplies to the mines in the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man performs maintenance while sitting on the top of an Antonov An-2 aircraft before it departs with supplies to the mines in the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A tree stump is seen in an illegal mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A tree stump is seen in an illegal mine in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rough diamonds are seen on the desk of a trader in his office in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rough diamonds are seen on the desk of a trader in his office in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Diamond and gold buyers wait for miners and customers outside a shop in Santa Elena de Uairen, south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Diamond and gold buyers wait for miners and customers outside a shop in Santa Elena de Uairen, south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal mine is seen in the southern state of Bolivar near the border with Brazil, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A miner pauses to smoke while working near the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A miner pauses to smoke while working near the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Justin, 21, rides the back of a pickup truck as he comes to spend the season in a mine near the Ikabaru river in the south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Justin, 21, rides the back of a pickup truck as he comes to spend the season in a mine near the Ikabaru river in the south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A diamond cutter inspects a rough stone in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A diamond cutter inspects a rough stone in his work place in Santa Elena de Uairen in the south of Venezuela, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Illegal miners search for traces of gold in the bottom of a dish while working in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Illegal miners search for traces of gold in the bottom of a dish while working in the southern state of Bolivar, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal miner or garimpeiro works on a mine near the town of Ikabaru, south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal miner or garimpeiro works on a mine near the town of Ikabaru, south of Venezuela, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal miner digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, Venezuela, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An illegal miner digs with a pressure hose in the southern state of Bolivar, Venezuela, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Congo's rebel movement
Government forces re-established control over Goma after the M23 rebels withdrew.
The pregnant princess
The Duchess of Cambridge stepping out with her baby bump.
A house in the road
Resident Luo Baogen agrees to the demolition of his house.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.