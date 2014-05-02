Digging up WWI bombs

A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI battlefields, March 19, 2014. Every year the bomb-disposal unit from Amiens removes several tons of shells, shrapnel, gas shells, unexploded grenades, called "engins de mort" (weapons of death), from surrounding fields and rivers. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol