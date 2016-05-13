Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 13, 2016 | 9:45am EDT

Dilma Rousseff impeached

Policemen ride their horses during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Policemen ride their horses during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Policemen ride their horses during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) shout slogans during a protest, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) shout slogans during a protest, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) shout slogans during a protest, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator reacts during a clash with riot policemen during a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A demonstrator reacts during a clash with riot policemen during a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
A demonstrator reacts during a clash with riot policemen during a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (R) speaks with Minister Gilmar Mendes during Mendes' inauguration ceremony as the new president of the Superior Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (R) speaks with Minister Gilmar Mendes during Mendes' inauguration ceremony as the new president of the Superior Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (R) speaks with Minister Gilmar Mendes during Mendes' inauguration ceremony as the new president of the Superior Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff waves to supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff waves to supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff waves to supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People go down the escalator in front of a phrase and posters with the image Brazil's interim President Michel Temer at the entrance of a subway, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. The words read: "Out Temer." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People go down the escalator in front of a phrase and posters with the image Brazil's interim President Michel Temer at the entrance of a subway, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
People go down the escalator in front of a phrase and posters with the image Brazil's interim President Michel Temer at the entrance of a subway, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. The words read: "Out Temer." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) burn a poster with the images of President of the Brazilian Senate Renan Calheiros (L) and Brazil's interim President Michel Temer, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. The poster reads: "Republic of the Coup." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) burn a poster with the images of President of the Brazilian Senate Renan Calheiros (L) and Brazil's interim President Michel Temer, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) burn a poster with the images of President of the Brazilian Senate Renan Calheiros (L) and Brazil's interim President Michel Temer, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. The poster reads: "Republic of the Coup." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A supporter of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (not pictured) holds a sign that reads "Women against the coup, resist for Brazil," after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach Rousseff, while gathering with fellow protesters outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A supporter of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (not pictured) holds a sign that reads "Women against the coup, resist for Brazil," after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach Rousseff, while gathering with fellow protesters outside...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A supporter of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (not pictured) holds a sign that reads "Women against the coup, resist for Brazil," after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach Rousseff, while gathering with fellow protesters outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, looks from a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, looks from a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, looks from a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff greets supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff greets supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff greets supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Demonstrators who support Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment react in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Demonstrators who support Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment react in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Demonstrators who support Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment react in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff gestures to supporters as she speaks after the Brazilian Senate vote to impeach her for breaking budget laws at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff gestures to supporters as she speaks after the Brazilian Senate vote to impeach her for breaking budget laws at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff gestures to supporters as she speaks after the Brazilian Senate vote to impeach her for breaking budget laws at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) listens as suspended President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) listens as suspended President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) listens as suspended President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer (C) signs a document notifying him of becoming the interim president after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at his Jaburu Palace official residence in Brasilia, Brasil, May 12, 2016. Marcos Correa/Courtesy of Brazil's Vice Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer (C) signs a document notifying him of becoming the interim president after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at his Jaburu Palace official residence in Brasilia, Brasil, May 12, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer (C) signs a document notifying him of becoming the interim president after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at his Jaburu Palace official residence in Brasilia, Brasil, May 12, 2016. Marcos Correa/Courtesy of Brazil's Vice Presidency/Handout via Reuters
Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman protests against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A woman protests against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A woman protests against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Demonstrators against the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff shout slogans during clashes with the police in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Demonstrators against the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff shout slogans during clashes with the police in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Demonstrators against the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff shout slogans during clashes with the police in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The voting panel after a session shows the result, in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The voting panel after a session shows the result, in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
The voting panel after a session shows the result, in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of Brazil's Senate react after a vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of Brazil's Senate react after a vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Members of Brazil's Senate react after a vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man holds a mock coffin at a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment in front of the Brazilian National congress in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. The poster (C) reads, "With Lula and Dilma, Brazil became a misfortune". REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A man holds a mock coffin at a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment in front of the Brazilian National congress in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. The poster (C) reads, "With Lula and Dilma, Brazil became a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A man holds a mock coffin at a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment in front of the Brazilian National congress in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. The poster (C) reads, "With Lula and Dilma, Brazil became a misfortune". REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Senator Fernando Collor de Mello speaks during a vote session on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Senator Fernando Collor de Mello speaks during a vote session on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Senator Fernando Collor de Mello speaks during a vote session on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman protests against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, calling for her impeachment, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A woman protests against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, calling for her impeachment, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A woman protests against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, calling for her impeachment, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Rescue workers helps an injured demonstrator during a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Rescue workers helps an injured demonstrator during a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Rescue workers helps an injured demonstrator during a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
