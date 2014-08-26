Diner en Blanc New York
Participants spin their napkins as they dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant raises her glass during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants dine al fresco as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants dine al fresco as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A violinist plays as participants dine al fresco during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants pose for a photo as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant laughs as she holds a wine glass while others dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants mug for a video camera as others dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants spin their napkins as they dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
