Tue Aug 2, 2016

Dinner at the White House

President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
President Obama and first lady Michelle host a State Dinner for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong at the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Actors Keri Russell and Matthews Rhys arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Gabrielle Giffords and Captain Mark Kelly arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Author Amy Tan arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power and Cass Sunstein arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Senator Bill Nelson and Grace Nelson arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Adrian Fenty and Laurene Powell Jobs arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Major Jeremy Haynes and Chelsea Haynes arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Senator Bob Casey and Terese Foppiano Casey arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
President Obama and first lady Michelle host a state dinner for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Singer Chrisette Michele performs. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong makes remarks. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama host a State Dinner for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama host a state dinner for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House in Washington U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
