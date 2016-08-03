Dinner at the White House
President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
President Obama and first lady Michelle host a State Dinner for Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong at the White House. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Actors Keri Russell and Matthews Rhys arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Gabrielle Giffords and Captain Mark Kelly arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Author Amy Tan arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power and Cass Sunstein arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Bill Nelson and Grace Nelson arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Adrian Fenty and Laurene Powell Jobs arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Major Jeremy Haynes and Chelsea Haynes arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Bob Casey and Terese Foppiano Casey arrive. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer Chrisette Michele performs. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong makes remarks. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
