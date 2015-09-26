Edition:
United States
Sat Sep 26, 2015

Dinner at the White House

President Obama and first lady Michelle pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama raises his glass in a toast to Chinese President Xi Jinping as Madame Peng Liyuan joins in. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and CEO of Facebook, and his wife Priscilla Chan. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Henry Kissinger and his wife Nancy. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Mark Cuban and his wife Tiffany. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle, and Nikita Kahn. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn founder, and his wife Michelle Yee. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Lee Daniels, actor and filmmaker, and his mother, Clara. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Christopher Dodd, Former U.S. Senator, and Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America and Jackie Marie Clegg Dodd. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, and wife Willow Bay. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
NE-YO, singer and songwriter, and his mother Harriett Loraine Burts. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Max Baucus, U.S. Ambassador to China, U.S. Department of State, and wife Melodee Hanes. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Robert Corker, U.S. Senator, and daughter Emily. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Samantha Power, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and husband Cass Sunstein. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, U.S. Representative, and her husband Steve Schultz. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO of DreamWorks Animation. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice, Supreme Court and John Koeltl. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Misty Copeland, Principal Dancer, American Ballet Theatre, and Olubayo Evans. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Phillip Lim, Co-founder of 3.1, and Paul Hearing. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Madeleine Albright, Former Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State, and Alice Albright. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Yue-Sai Kan, television host, and Allan Pollack. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Elaine Chao, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, and her father, James Chao. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife Madame Peng Liyuan clink glasses during a toast. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
First lady Michelle Obama escorts Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama gives a thumbs up. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama raises his glass in a toast to Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
President Obama and first lady Michelle pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
