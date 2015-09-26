Dinner at the White House
President Obama and first lady Michelle pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Obama raises his glass in a toast to Chinese President Xi Jinping as Madame Peng Liyuan joins in. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and CEO of Facebook, and his wife Priscilla Chan. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Henry Kissinger and his wife Nancy. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Mark Cuban and his wife Tiffany. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle, and Nikita Kahn. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn founder, and his wife Michelle Yee. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Lee Daniels, actor and filmmaker, and his mother, Clara. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Christopher Dodd, Former U.S. Senator, and Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America and Jackie Marie Clegg Dodd. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, and wife Willow Bay. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
NE-YO, singer and songwriter, and his mother Harriett Loraine Burts. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Max Baucus, U.S. Ambassador to China, U.S. Department of State, and wife Melodee Hanes. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Robert Corker, U.S. Senator, and daughter Emily. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Samantha Power, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and husband Cass Sunstein. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, U.S. Representative, and her husband Steve Schultz. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO of DreamWorks Animation. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice, Supreme Court and John Koeltl. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Misty Copeland, Principal Dancer, American Ballet Theatre, and Olubayo Evans. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Phillip Lim, Co-founder of 3.1, and Paul Hearing. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Madeleine Albright, Former Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State, and Alice Albright. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Yue-Sai Kan, television host, and Allan Pollack. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Elaine Chao, former U.S. Secretary of Labor, and her father, James Chao. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife Madame Peng Liyuan clink glasses during a toast. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
First lady Michelle Obama escorts Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Obama gives a thumbs up. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Obama raises his glass in a toast to Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Obama and first lady Michelle pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
