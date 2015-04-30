Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia
Visitors look at dinosaurs tracks in Cal Orcko paleontological site at the FANCESA limestone quarry in Sucre, Bolivia, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Thousands of footprints, featuring about 400 distinct trails made by almost 300 distinct dinosaurs, can be seen at the Cal Orcko cliff. REUTERS/David Mercado
A guide and a visitor stand in front of the rock face. Prints continue to crumble from the wall, but the frequent landslides at the site constantly reveal new tracks, with some belonging to new species, according to local media. REUTERS/David...more
A guide holds a replica of a dinosaur while he marks a path. The once-flat ground that dinosaurs walked on were heaved upwards into a cliff over time due to tectonic activity. REUTERS/David Mercado
A piece of volcanic rock with dinosaur footprints is displayed at the Cretaceous Park of Cal Orcko. REUTERS/David Mercado
A replica of a dinosaur is pictured at the cretaceous park in Cal Orcko. REUTERS/David Mercado
The site, set in what's now a cement quarry, was uncovered by miners. REUTERS/David Mercado
A guide points out dinosaur tracks, 68-million-year-old remnants of dinosaur activity. REUTERS/David Mercado
Dinosaurs tracks marked on what used to be a muddy lake area. REUTERS/David Mercado
